2021 Tata Tiago Limited Edition Teased Ahead Of Launch Tomorrow

Tata Motors sales are on the rise – Thanks to the company’s Forever New line up

Tata Motors is all set to launch a new limited edition of the Tiago, which is one of their best selling car on offer today. Ahead of its launch tomorrow, the company has now shared a teaser video, which gives a glimpse of the new edition.

Not much details are available. Along with the teaser, Tata has stated – “More Convenience, More Style – Stay Tuned for adventures filled with unlimited fun in the New Tiago – Limited Edition.” Below is the teaser video

Tata Motors recently published its sales report for the month of December’20 and the numbers look pretty good for the Indian auto manufacturer. Overall, Tata shipped 23,545 units of its Passenger Cars in December’20, recording a massive 84% hike when compared with 12,785 units which it had sold in December’19.

Best Quarter for PV in over 8 Years

In the quarter consisting of Oct-Nov-Dec’20, Tata Motors managed to sell 68,803 units (in PV segment), a stupendous 89% rise in its sales over same quarter of last year (Q3 FY 20) in which it had sold 36,354 units. The sales numbers for the recent quarter happen to be Tata’s best-ever sales figures in last 33 quarters or approximately 8.25 years.

Tata has been able to record strong sales numbers thanks to its updated product portfolio, which includes models like facelifts of Nexon, Tiago and Tigor, 2020 Harrier and the recently launched Altroz. It isn’t just the conventional models from Tata Motors which have been doing good, even its EV segment has done well.

In Q3 FY’21, Tata recorded sales of 1,253 units of the Nexon EV out of which 418 units were sold in December’20. Another interesting piece of information shared by Tata is that its retail sales were up by 18% when compared with wholesale (shipments to dealer partner); clearly showcasing that the inventory pipeline is thin all across.

Commercial Vehicle Segment slowly stabilizing

Apart from the PV segment, some products from Tata’s commercial vehicle segment too did well in December’20. The M&HCV segment witnessed strong growth of 20% over same month last year, by selling 8,377 units in December’20 versus 6,975 units in December’19. The Intermediate and light commercial vehicle (I & LCV) segment also registered sales growth of 8% while the SCV cargo and pick-up segment degrew by 5%. Overall, the domestic CV sales of Tata Motors declined by 5% while exports grew by 14%.

Total Domestic sales of Tata Motors (including PV & CV segments) in December’20 grew by 21%, with Tata being able to sell 53,430 units in December’20 versus 44,254 units in December’19. Even in terms of Q3 performance, Tata registered a strong 24% hike over its last year’s sales performance.

Multiple Launches Planned in 2021

Continuing with its aggressive portfolio refresh approach, Tata has planned multiple launches in 2021 as well. After the recently launched Altroz Turbo, upcoming launches include Safari, HBX micro SUV, Altroz EV and Tigor EV facelift. Altroz Turbo Petrol is scheduled for a launch on 13th January’21 while it is expected that the Gravitas will get launched by the end of current financial year.