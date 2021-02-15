2021 Tata Tiago Limited Edition Arrives At Dealer Showroom – Walkaround

Tata Tiago Limited Edition is a part of the Company’s New Forever philosophy

To mark the first anniversary of the launch of the Tiago facelift, Tata Motors has introduced a Limited Edition model. This edition is limited to just 2,000 units and is based on the XT variant. It is priced at Rs.5.79 lakhs, thus making it Rs.30,000 more expensive as compared to the standard trim which carries a price tag of Rs.5.49 lakhs.

Offering buyers some additional features over the second to base XT variant, the Limited Edition Tata Tiago gets detailed with some exterior and interior updates.

Single Tone Colour Scheme and new Black Alloys

To set itself apart from the regular model, the Tiago Limited Edition receives three single tone colors of Daytona Grey, Pearlescent White and Flame Red. Exterior styling is also enhanced with a set of 14 inch black alloy wheels as against the regular XT variant that sits on steel wheels and the top of the line XZ+ variant that receives 15 inch alloys.

Other differentiating factors seen in the interiors include a 5 inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman with on board 3D navigation via Navimaps and entertainment with Image and Video Playback with 4 speakers. It, however, misses out on Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. This same screen also functions as a display unit for reverse parking sensors. Take a look at the walkaround video by Youtube channel TheCarsShow by Arsh Jolly.

A rear parcel tray (a feature not offered on the XT variant), follow me home headlamps, power window, power folding wing mirrors, steering mounted controls, keyless entry and dual front airbags are also some features found in the Tiago Limited Edition as are seen on the XT trim. The safety equipment also includes corner stability control, ABS and EBD.

Engine Specs

Tata Tiago Limited Edition shares its engine lineup with the XT trim. This 1.2 liter, 3 cylinder, naturally aspirated petrol engine makes 85 hp power at 6,000 rpm and 113 Nm torque at 3,300 rpm mated to a 5 speed manual gearbox. No AMT is offered with this Limited Edition model.

Where sales of the Tiago hatchback are concerned, it has been a consistent seller for the company over the past 5 years with total sales of 3.25 lakh units to date. Sales in Jan 2021 stood at 6,909 units, up against 4,313 units sold in Jan 2020.

Tata Motors also recently hiked prices across the Tiago range. It now retails between Rs.4.85-6.84 lakhs and competes with the Maruti Wagon R, Hyundai Santro and the Datsun GO in the compact hatchback segment. Tata Tiago was launched in 2016. It has been a successful model in the company lineup and received a BS6 update in 2020. The Tiago hatchback is also the recipient of a 4 Star safety rating by GNCAP, making it the safest car in its segment.