2021 Tata Tiago NRG Edition In White – Spied At Dealer Before Launch

Tiago NRG variant was discontinued after Tiago facelift was launched in early 2020

Targeted at folks who prefer a crossover look, Tata Tiago NRG was available between 2018 and 2020. As compared to standard Tiago, NRG variant had a rugged profile with several SUV-inspired elements. In a decision that is probably based on market feedback, Tiago NRG will be back soon in its updated avatar. Ahead of launch, 2021 Tiago NRG has started arriving at dealerships. Latest spy shot is credit to Sharman D’Souza youtube channel.

2021 Tiago NRG key updates

For a sportier look and feel, new Tiago NRG will get a sleeker grille. Headlamp design will also be updated to ensure a fresh look for the hatch. SUV-inspired features will include prominent front and rear bumpers and faux skid plates. New Tiago NRG will have faux body cladding all around in contrast black shade, similar to the earlier NRG variant. It could also get a new set of alloy wheels to better match its enhanced aesthetics.

Talking about colour options, new Tiago NRG variant will be offered in Snow White, Forest Green, Fire Red and Cloudy Grey. In comparison, standard Tiago is currently available in colour options of Flame Red, Pearlescent White, Pure Silver, Arizona Blue and Daytona Grey.

On the inside, new Tiago NRG is expected to have refreshed interiors. However, available features will be largely the same as standard Tiago. It includes dual-tone theme, fabric seats, front power outlet, 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system by Harman, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, Bluetooth connectivity, and steering mounted controls. ConnectNext App Suite will also be available.

Other key features include fully automatic temperature control, electric power steering, tilt adjustable steering, remote keyless entry, electrically adjustable ORVMs, cooled glove box, and power windows.

New Tiago NRG engine and specs

Powering Tiago NRG will be the same 1.2 litre petrol motor that is available with standard Tiago. It is capable of generating 86 ps of max power at 6000 rpm and 113 Nm of peak torque at 3300 rpm. It is mated to either a 5-speed manual or 5-speed AMT unit.

Tiago is safest car in segment with 4-star rating from Global NCAP. Safety kit for NRG variant will be the same, which includes dual airbags, ABS with EBD, corner stability control, rear park assist sensor and camera, follow me home lamps, and puncture repair kit.

New Tiago NRG price

It is expected that new Tiago NRG will be around Rs 20k-30k costlier, as compared to top-spec standard Tiago. The latter is available in the range of Rs 6.33 to Rs 6.95 lakh (ex-showroom). Talking about rivals, new Tiago NRG will compete with the likes of WagorR, Celerio, Datsun Go and Hyundai Santro.

