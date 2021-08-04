New Tata Tiago NRG Edition Launch Price Rs 6.57 L – Introductory

The new Tiago NRG commands a premium price over the standard Tiago – It also gets added features and increased ground clearance

A few days ago Tata Motors shared a teaser video on social media which indicated that it will be re-launching the Tiago NRG Edition. First introduced in 2018 but discontinued a year later, the NRG Edition was essentially a crossover version of Tiago hatchback. This iteration of Tiago appealed to customers who wanted a budget car with an SUV-ish stance.

Today, the new 2021 Tiago NRG Edition has been launched. It has been priced from Rs 6.57 lakh for the MT variant while the AMT variant costs 7.09 lakh. All prices are ex-sh. These are introductory prices and will likely be increased at a later date.

Crossover-ish Design

The new Tata Tiago NRG comes in a choice of 4 colours; all with a dual-tone paint scheme with a new green shade as its primary colour and a blackened roof and outside rear-view mirrors (ORVMs). Colours on offer are – Foresta Green, Snow White, Fire Red and Cloudy Grey.

The pre-facelift Tiago NRG came with specially designed alloy wheels, blacked-out front grille, black door handles and sporty blacked-out body claddings on the side panels, wheel arches and at rear above the taillights. The same is also seen on board the 2021 Tiago NRG.

Other design tweaks are redesigned front and rear bumper with faux skid plates and a body kit which makes it look more aggressive. In terms of dimensions as well, Tiago NRG is different from the regular Tiago hatch.

The crossover will measure 3793mm in length, 1665mm in width and 1,587mm tall while the wheelbase on offer will remain unchanged at 2,400mm. The ground clearance has been raised by 10mm to 180mm.

Interior Styling & Features

Inside the cabin, the tougher version of the hatchback will feature an all-black theme with a blacked-out dashboard and upholstery. Contrasting orange accents could feature around air-con vents and the centre console. It gets the new steering wheel and digital driver display offered in the standard facelifted Tiago.

In terms of equipment, it offers the same set of features as offered in the regular Tiago. These include a 7-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a Harman sound system, automatic climate control, multi-functional steering, keyless entry and more. Safety kit on offer will include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors and rear parking camera.

Engine Specs

Tiago NRG will be powered by the same 1.2-litre Revotron petrol engine as the standard hatch. This unit can produce 85 bhp and 114 Nm of peak torque. Transmission options will include a 5-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearboxes. Bookings are open and deliveries start in coming days.