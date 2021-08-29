2021 Tata Tigor Electric Arrives At Dealer – First Look Walkaround

Expected to be priced aggressively, Tigor EV will have no direct rival in the Indian market as of now

Tata Motors will launch the facelifted Tigor electric sedan in India on 31st August. It will be a lot cheaper than the Nexon EV, which is priced from Rs 13.99 lakh, ex-sh. This will make it the most affordable electric car for passenger segment car buyers in the country.

2021 Tata Tigor electric sedan not only gets cosmetic updates but also receives a serious upgrade in its powertrain. The new EV is based on the facelifted version of the IC-engine powered Tigor which was launched last year. Prior to its launch, Tigor EV has now arrived at showrooms for display. Test drive will commence soon.

Last month, Tata Motors launched the fleet version of Tigor EV which has been rebranded as XPres-T EV under a dedicated EV vertical called Xpres. It does not get the larger battery pack nor the Ziptron tech as seen on the new Tigor electric.

Updated Exterior

As seen in Xpres-T EV, the new Tigor EV gets a new front fascia with an updated set of headlights and upfront along with a new sharper nose. YouTube channel Missautologs has shared a detailed first look walkaround review video of the new Tigor EV, revealing exteriors styling, interior features, space, etc.

Tri-arrow patterns in the traditional grille of the IC engine-powered Tigor have been replaced with a new glossy black panel. The faux grille is contoured with a blue-coloured strip underneath. The blue highlights have been extended inside the projector LED headlights.

The reprofiled front bumper also gets revised fog lamp housings with integrated LED DRLs. The battery-powered Tigor could be differentiated from the regular sedan as the former wears Ev badging on the grille and boot lid. The car rides on 15-inch alloy wheels with a new design that also features blue accents. The silhouette of the car, however, remains identical.

Interior & Features

Blue highlights outside the cabin have been carried forward inside the cabin too in order to distinguish between the IC engine-powered sedan and the battery-powered sedan. The overall layout of its interior remains the same.

In terms of features, Tigor EV is offered with a 7.0-inch Harmon touchscreen infotainment unit enabled with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, iRA connected car tech, 4 speakers and 4 tweeters, automatic climate control, multi-function steering wheel and digital instrument cluster.

More Power & Range

The biggest update, however, is in the form of a new heart. Tigor EV now features a Ziptron EV powertrain that first debuted in Nexon EV. This powertrain now consists of a high-voltage 300 volt permanent magnet synchronous electric motor instead of a 72V AC induction-type motor previously offered in the pre-facelift Tigor EV. This motor is rated to produce an output of 75 bhp and 170 Nm of peak torque.

It derives its energy from a 26kWh Lithium-ion battery pack which is expected to deliver a range of over 300 kms on a single charge. The IP67 rated powertrain allows a 0-60 kmph sprint in just 5.7 seconds. With Ziptron tech available, Tigor EV is now compatible with fast charging. The battery could be rejuvenated from 0-80 percent in just 60 minutes.