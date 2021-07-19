2021 Tata Tigor Electric XPres T EV Launch Price Rs 9.75 L – Delivery Starts

Xpres-T EV is a facelifted Tigor EV is now available to fleet consumers in two trims- XM+ and XT+

Tata Motors recently unveiled its new sub-brand focused on electric vehicles (EV) called Xpres which will cater to the demand of fleet consumers exclusively. The homegrown auto company has now launched its first model under this new sub-brand called Xpres-T EV which is based on the facelifted battery-powered Tigor.

The electric sedan is now available for booking at selected dealerships across the country. Deliveries have now started with first batch delivered to Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd., in Kolkata. Price starts from Rs 9.75 lakhs for the XM+ variant and goes to Rs 9.9 lakh for the XT+ variant. All prices are ex-sh.

The new Xpres branding on the car’s body panels will distinguish itself from the Tigor EV sold for private buyers. The new Xpres T-EV carries a set of visual updates over the current Tigor EV whose test mules were spotted on multiple occasions recently.

Exterior highlights

Xpres-T EV flaunts an updated front face with a new headlight setup along with a new sharper nose featuring a glossy black grille consisting of tri-arrow patterns on each side. The front grille is contoured with a blue-coloured strip underneath. Additionally, the charging socket is now housed in the front grille itself. Other exterior styling highlights include projector LED headlights, LED DRLs and redesigned fog lamp housings. It also gets a revised bumper with a wider air intake.

Interior Highlights

Interiors of Xpres-T EV will be in line with the standard IC engine-powered Tigor barring the blue highlights which remind us of its electric powertrain underneath. The air-con vents are surrounded by similar blue highlights. Features added to the latest iteration of the electric compact sedan are a larger touchscreen infotainment unit, a digital instrument display and a multi-functional steering wheel.

Specifications

Coming to its specification, Xpres-T EV will be offered in two derivatives depending on battery configuration- standard and extended. The former is available with a 16.5kWh high energy density battery which delivers an acclaimed range of 165km (ARAI) on a single charge. Whereas the latter is equipped with a 21.5kWh battery pack rated to return a claimed range of 213km (ARAI) on a single charge.

Both variants are powered by a 70V three-phase induction motor which has been tuned to deliver an output of 40 bhp and 105 Nm of peak torque, identical figures to the pre-facelift Tigor EV. Using a standard AC wall charger, the battery could be replenished 0-100 percent in eight hours and 11.5 hours for 16.5kWh and 21.5kWh battery packs respectively.

While using a 15kW DC fast charger, the battery packs could be charged 0-80 percent in 90 minutes and 110 minutes respectively. The facelifted Tigor EV for private buyers is also expected to be available for bookings after some time.