2021 Tata Tigor Turbo Petrol Variant Spied Testing – Hyundai Aura Rival

Tigor is a sub-4 metre compact sedan which rivals the likes of Maruti Dzire, Hyundai Aura, Honda Amaze and Ford Aspire

Tata Tigor one of the many compact sedans in India is bound to get a major update. This time in the form of a turbocharged petrol engine. Tata Motors is likely to offer Tigor with a turbo petrol option in the near future. A spy video of the same spotted testing has come across now.

A video where a test mule of 2021 Tata Tigor Turbo Petrol was seen testing in Mumbai recently has been shared by automotive enthusiast Dr Hamza Solkar. It should be noted that Tigor along with its hatchback sibling Tiago were earlier offered with a 1.2-litre turbo petrol engine in their BS4 guise.

Expected Engine Specs

Furthermore, a few months back, Tata Motors took over Jayem Automotive and now claims 100 percent stake in JSTV. The same 1.2-litre Revotron turbo petrol engine powering Nexon is expected to be in offer albeit in a slightly detuned form. In Tigor, the engine is likely to produce 112 bhp and 150 Nm of peak torque. A 5-speed gearbox will be offered as standard.

Tigor JTP Edition

Retailed by the name Tata Tigor/Tiago JTP, both turbocharged models were discontinued earlier in June this year. Now, the manufacturer is aiming to bring back the sportier siblings of the hatch and sedan seeing the rising popularity of small turbocharged petrol engines. The JTP Edition of Tigor and Tiago was a result of a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors Coimbatore-based Jayem Automotive as part of Jayem Tata Special Vehicles (JTSV).

Design & Feature

Going by the spy video, 2021 Tata Tigor Turbo Petrol is likely to sport a similar design to the regular Tigor barring the additional body graphics and decals present in earlier JTP editions. The JTP versions also came with slightly tweaked suspension setup to improve ride and handling of the car.

It also came with a reduced height. In terms of features, the equipment list is set to consist of 15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels, a rear parking camera, rear wiper with defogger and lots more. Take a look at the spy video below.

No images of the interior have been revealed yet but its layout is expected to be largely similar to the regular model with sporty accents sprayed across the cabin. A couple of months ago, Tiago Turbo was spotted testing which suggests that Tata Motors might launch the upcoming Turbo derivatives of Tigor and Tiago sometime next year.

Upon its launch, Tigor Turbo will directly rival the turbo petrol model of Hyundai Aura. Apart from this Tata Motors is also developing a Turbo Edition of its premium hatchback Altroz which has spotted on numerous occasions and is expected to launch soon.