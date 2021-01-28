2021 Tesla Model S Debuts – New Steering, 837 Kms Range, 0 To 100 In 2 Sec

2021 Tesla Model S gets detailed as the fastest accelerating production car in the world

CEO Elon Musk has stated that the updated 2021 Tesla Model S is in production with deliveries to commence from February 2021. This announcement was made on Wednesday in the company’s fourth quarter earnings report.

New exteriors and interiors also mark the entry of the Tesla Model S which would be a major improvement over its earlier counterpart. This will be the first major redesign ever since Model S electric sedan was launched in 2012.

Fastest Accelerating Production Car

A more powerful powertrain also marks the entry of the new Model S. The two models Plaid and Plaid+ will boast of 1100 hp from its three on board electric motors. Acceleration from 0 to 100 km/h will be in about 2 seconds – making it the world’s fastest production car today.

Tesla states that the Plaid and Plaid+ will be capable of offering a driving range of 390 miles (627 km) or 520 miles (837 km) on a single charge respectively. The Plaid and Plaid Plus trims have top speeds of 200 mph (321 km/h) while the Long Range offers 155 mph (250 km/h).

Tesla also shared images of the interior and exterior designs. The Model S gets a standard large glass roof, a new front bumper, revised intakes and a new rear diffuser. It sits on new 19 inch and 21 inch wheels and the exteriors are now finished in black so as to match Model Y while a white color scheme is also offered as an option.

The interiors also get some changes with a U shaped butterfly steering wheel design with a screen behind the steering wheel. It gets a 12.3 inch digital gauge cluster along with a central screen which is basically a gaming computer with 10 teraflops processing power with a released image showing it running the RPG game Witcher 3.

The interiors are done up in carbon fiber or wood trims seen along dashboard and door panels, Wireless charging for multiple devices, sculpted seating, fold down arm rests with cup holders, 3 zone climate control and a 22 speaker audio system are also part of its interior updates. The new Tesla Model S which is done up in interior colours of white, beige and black also gets heated seats at the front and rear and ambient lighting.

Model S Price and Launch

The new Tesla Model S is priced at $119,000 (Rs. 87 lakhs) for the Plaid trim going up to $139,000 (Rs. 1.01 crore) for the Plaid+ version. Order books for the updated Model S have opened and Tesla states that deliveries would commence from March with the Plaid+ variant extending to the end of 2021.

Tesla is also set to bring its electric vehicle lineup to India later this year. The company has begun its Indian journey registering a subsidiary under ‘Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Ltd’ in Bengaluru. The company is also in contact with State Government of Maharashtra, Gujarat, Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh to start its India operations.