2021 Toyota Camry Facelift Unveiled – India Launch Likely Next Year

The new facelifted Toyota Camry comes with a host of updates both inside and outside the cabin

Toyota has unveiled the facelifted model of its luxury saloon Camry ahead of its launch in European markets. The sedan was recently updated in the USA and has now been carried over to Europe. It features a host of cosmetic as well as feature upgrades over the outgoing model.

The mid-life makeover to the executive offering is aimed at giving it a fresh look and also bring it in line with its competitors. Along with its exterior changes, it also gets an updated cabin with additional tech for the convenience of on boarders.

Exterior Updates

Speaking of its exterior changes it now gets a revised front fascia which features a more aggressive front grille with a new Blue Toyota logo at the centre. It also gets a slightly reprofiled front bumper which houses a more prominent lower vertical grille. This acts as the car’s air dams and can be had in either black or dark grey finish whereas the grille side ornament can be done up in chrome or silver.

At rear, the tail lamp cluster has been slightly redesigned with new inserts. The side and rear profiles remain largely untinkered except for the new dual-tone alloy wheels which now get a V-shaped multi-spoke design in a new Deep Metal Grey colour and is available in 17-inch and 18-inch configurations. Overall, since it is a facelift, aesthetic updates are minor and the styling looks more mature and dynamic in line with the latest generation Corolla.

Interior & Feature Updates

On the inside, there is a fair share of updates which makes Camry a more premium affair. Toyota has used premium and durable materials on the interior which age nicely. Customers get to choose from black or beige premium leather seat upholstery with herringbone pattern perforations to allow better airflow through the seats. The instrument cluster, centre console and door pads are also available in two new finishes.

Like the recently updated Innova Crysta, the dash of the facelifted Camry also gets physical dials and buttons. The dashboard is made of premium materials like Titanium Line and Black Engineered Wood. The updated equipment list features a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Notable feature inclusions are powered front seats, electrically adjustable steering, heads-up display, three-zone climate control, auto-dimming IRVM, JBL sound system, ventilated front seats, tyre pressure monitoring system and electric sunroof. Safety kit on offer includes nine airbags, ABS with EBD, adaptive cruise control, electronic stability control, lane-keeping assist, traction control and rear parking sensors.

Powertrain & Transmission

Coming to its powertrain, it still draws its power from a 2.5-litre naturally aspirated four-cylinder Dynamic Force petrol unit coupled to an electric motor. The hybrid powertrain puts out a combined output of 215 bhp and 221Nm of torque. Power is sent to the front wheels via a CVT automatic gearbox.

The updated Camry goes on sale in Europe early next year. In Asia, Malaysia is expected to receive the new executive sedan first by mid-2021 which will be followed by a launch in India. The current BS6 iteration of the current Camry is offered at a price of Rs 39.02 lakh (ex-showroom) and comes as a CKD product in India.