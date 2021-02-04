2021 Toyota Fortuner And Legender Record 5,000+ Bookings In 1 Month

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner is on offer in a total two variants and seven trim which also includes the top spec ‘Legender’ variant

Toyota Kirloskar Motors launched the new Fortuner Facelift in the first week of Jan 2021. Today they have announced that the total number of bookings across India has crossed the 5,000 mark. 5k booking milestone comes in less than a month for the facelifted Fortuner.

This is the first update ever since the first gen Fortuner was launched in 2016. The Fortuner Facelift is presented in a total of 7 variants with 2 petrol and 4 diesel models along with a new and sportier Legender.

2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift – Prices

The 2021 Fortuner Facelift is priced significantly higher than its earlier counterparts. The manual and automatic petrol variants are priced from Rs.29.98 lakhs to Rs.31.57 lakhs while the diesel variants are priced between Rs.32.48 lakhs to Rs.37.43 lakhs. The top of the line Legender carries a price tag of Rs.37.58 lakhs.

Where exterior and interior updates are concerned, there are quite a few to mention. The 2021 Toyota Fortuner gets revised LED head and tail lamps, LED DRLs and a new front bumper. It also gets a larger front grille in a mesh pattern, new 18 inch and dual tone alloy wheels. Below is a detailed walkaround video of the Fortuner Legender, credit to Namaste Car.

The Legender variant gets a sportier body kit so as to differentiate it from the regular variant while it sits on larger 20 inch dual tone alloy wheels for a stronger road presence. The Legender also gets dual paint scheme of White Pearl with a Black roof while the front fascia sports quad LED headlamps with waterfall type LED DRLs. Exclusive to the top spec Legender variant is also a kick sensor for its powered tailgate.

The interiors are done up in two colour schemes of All Black and Chamois. It receives an updated instrument cluster, ventilated driver and co-passenger seats with 8 way power adjustable features and an 11 speaker JBL sound system. It also receives a larger 8 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity.

360 degree surround camera, cruise control and wireless charging are also on offer. Safety equipment also includes 7 airbags, collision prevention system and lane departure warning. The Legender interiors are more premium. It gets a black and maroon colour scheme with exclusive features of ambient lighting, optitron black dial combi meters, wireless charging and a USB port at the rear.

BS6 Compliant Engine Lineup

The engine lineup on the 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift and Legender include a 2.7 liter petrol and a more powerful 2.8 liter diesel engine. The Petrol engine makers 164 hp power and 245 Nm torque while the diesel engine offers 201 hp power and 500 Nm torque. The engines get mated to 6 speed manual and 6 speed sequential automatic gearbox. The Fortuner petrol and Legender are offered with 2WD drive systems while the diesel variants get 2WD and 4WD systems.

Like its earlier counterpart, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift competes against the new Ford Endeavour, Mahindra Alturas G4 and the MG Gloster in its segment.