2021 Toyota Fortuner First Look Walkaround – Accessories List Detailed

The facelifted Toyota Fortuner is a fairly well-equipped SUV in its stock form, additional accessories help make it more premium

Toyota recently launched the highly anticipated 2021 Fortuner Facelift earlier this month. Although it commands an extra premium in terms of its price, its offerings are also premium in terms of its styling as well as its features. Now, the Japanese auto brand has released the updated SUV’s list of official accessories.

These accessories could be availed from any Toyota dealership. Even though the latest iteration of the seven-seater SUV is much better to look at than its predecessor, the company is offering a ton of options in order to spruce up its looks both on its exterior and interior.

Accessories Options

To start with its exterior, Toyota is offering chrome embellishment around its headlamps, taillights, rear number plate housing, door handles, door visors, ORVMs and window sills. Customers could also opt for silver side body cladding that gives additional protection to the exterior body panels of the car with its name engrossed on it. For front doors, one can opt for welcome (or puddle lamps) which when opened, illuminate the SUVs name on the ground.

To enhance its overall butch appearance, Toyota is also offering Fortuner badging on its hood with bold lettering. The SUVs front fender also gets the option of a rearview mirror for additional safety. Other exterior accessories included are a rear bumper step guard and muffler cutter. Below is a detailed first look walkaround, credit to youtube channel Power on Wheel.

Inside the cabin too, the Japanese brand offers a number of options to spruce up the interiors. The highlights being wireless phone charging for second row, floor mats of two types- rubber or fabric, a Tyre-Pressure Monitor System (TPMS) and a Head-Up Display (HUD). Other notable inclusions to the accessory package are window sunshades, an illuminated scuff plate and a digital video recorder (DVR).

Features on offer

New 2021 Fortuner is a much more premium affair than the outgoing model with better interior quality of upholstery and dashboard material and more features onboard. The updated equipment comprises a standard 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, connected car technology, paddle shifters for automatic variants, an eleven-speaker JBL sound system with a subwoofer, front ventilated seats, LED ambient lighting and more.

Powertrain & Transmission Options

As far as its powertrain is concerned, it gets two engine options- a 2.7-litre petrol unit and a 2.8-litre diesel unit. The former generates 166 PS of maximum power and 245 Nm of peak torque and comes married to either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.

The diesel unit churns out 204 PS of power and 500 Nm of peak torque (420 Nm in AT variants) and comes paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic. Prices for the new Fortuner start at Rs 29.99 for the base-spec petrol variant and go up to Rs 37.58 lakh for the top-spec Legender trim (both prices are ex-showroom).