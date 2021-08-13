2021 Toyota Fortuner GR Sport Edition SUV Makes Global Debut

Toyota is expected to launch GR Sport trim of Fortuner in India in the coming future

Toyota has launched a sportier iteration of Fortuner in Indonesia bearing the GR Sport branding alongside its name. This version of the full-size SUV comes with aesthetic updates over the regular model on both its exterior and interior. Further, the GR Sport Edition of Fortuner offers a few more features on its equipment.

2021 Toyota Fortuner GR Sport replaces the outgoing TRD Sportivo variant of the SUV which was offered in the pre-facelift. To refresh our memories, Fortuner facelift made its global debut late last year and went on sale later in Indonesia, Thailand and then India.

As we already know, Toyota is currently expanding its motorsport division Gazoo Racing (GR) across its international lineup. The GR Sport range now comprises models such as Raize and Yaris hatchback.

At the same time, the Japanese carmaker is phasing out models from its old and redundant TRD (Toyota Racing Development) motorsport division. However, the cosmetic enhancements on the new Fortuner GR Sport are in line with the discontinued TRD Sportivo model.

Exterior Design

Fortuner GR Sport comes with a sporty body kit which consists of an updated front grille embellished in dark chrome and chunkier front and rear bumpers. It is further distinguished from the standard model by GR brandings slapped on the front grille, bumpers, front and side body panels and tailgate.

The lower part of the front bumper gets a revised air dam which replaces the faux skid plate found on the regular Fortuner. The SUV also offers a new 18-inch premium dual-tone alloy wheel design.

Interior Layout & Features

Step inside the cabin and one notices subtle variations on its interiors as well. These include a larger 9-inch touchscreen infotainment unit enabled with voice commands, Android Auto and Android CarPlay connectivity, dual-zone climate control, and a 360-degree monitor. Other notable features on the list include wireless phone charging, kick sensor for powered tailgate and auto-dimming IRVM.

The interior of the cabin carries a simple all-black theme with leatherette upholstery. The exterior is offered in five colour options namely Silver Metallic, Dark Gray Mica Metallic, Super White, Phantom Brown Metallic and Attitude Black.

Engine, Transmission Specs

Fortuner GR Sport is offered with two engine options- 2.7-litre 4-cylinder petrol engine and a 2.4-litre turbo diesel engine. The former churns out 161 bhp and 242 Nm of peak torque whereas the latter kicks out 148 bhp and 400 Nm of torque. In either case, the GR Sport Edition of Fortuner can only be had with a 6-speed automatic transmission which sends power to the rear wheels only.

Interestingly, this special edition model misses out on the more powerful 2.8-litre turbo diesel motor which pumps out 201 horses. This unit comes with the option of a 6-speed automatic gearbox as well as a 4WD option with a low-range transfer case. The GR Sport trim of Fortuner is expected to go on sale in Malaysia, Australia and then India at a later stage.