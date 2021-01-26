2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Modified – Larger Alloys, Sporty Body Kit

Since its launch, the Toyota Fortuner has been the best selling SUV in its class by a huge margin

However, the recent launch of Gloster from MG Motor can prove to be a worthy competitor for Toyota’s prized possession. To ensure that the Fortuner is able to continue with its dominant position, Toyota has now launched the facelifted Fortuner and its Legender variant in India.

Fortuner Legender

Like in other markets, the Fortuner has been launched in two versions, a standard 2021 update and a specialized Legender trim. Overall, there will be 7 trims on offer, 6 will be of the standard variant while one will be dedicated to the Fortuner Legender.

Fortuner Legender had made its international debut earlier last year in June 2020. Across the globe, the product has been well received and many enthusiasts have started to modify it to add a personalized touch to their vehicles. We have come across an interesting modification of the Fortuner Legender from Brunei and we believe that it could potentially inspire some mod jobs in India too.

Modification Highlights

The modification has been carried out by ZC Car BodyKit which happens to be a customization specialist based out of Brunei. The customization team has added a dedicated ‘Legender’ branding on the nose, new rear and front skirts with red highlights, black-tinted glasses, blacked out ORMVs with chrome and red highlights, new dual tone 6-spoke alloys and a fake quad-exhaust system on its derriere.

The overall design looks very sporty and seems to have been inspired by the TRD versions of other products from Toyota’s stable. No change has been made to the mechanicals though, except introduction of sleeker Toyo Proxes tyres.

2021 Fortuner’s Powertrain & Specs

The 2021 Fortuner for Indian market is offered with two engine options. The existing 2.8 litre turbo diesel unit has retuned by engineers at Toyota and it will now be producing 204 hp and 500 Nm of peak torque. It is to be noted that the same motor in the pre-facelift configuration used to churn out 177 hp and 450 Nm of max torque.

The other engine option is the 2.7 litre BS6 compliant petrol engine which will be dishing out 164 hp and 245 Nm of peak torque. The petrol motor will be sold with 5-speed MT and 6-speed AT setups while the diesel engine will be available with 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT options.

4 wheel drive will be offered only on the top 2 trims of the standard Fortuner (only with diesel engine option). For a detailed understanding of variants and trims, do check out our detailed story related to the same.

India Price

Overall price range of the Toyota’s Fortuner range is INR 29.98 to INR 37.58 lakhs (ex-showroom prices). It is now more expensive than the older Fortuner by up to Rs 3 lakhs. Needless to say, it will be interesting to watch the sales chart of Gloster and Fortuner closely in the next few months.