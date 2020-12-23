2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender Spied During TVC Shoot In Bangalore – Launch In Jan

While standard facelifted Fortuner will come with a handful of updates, the Legender is a more premium offering of the updated SUV

Toyota Fortuner is arguably the most popular full-size premium SUV in India. Although it does lack in some modern gizmos, it does well in most areas in which an SUV should excel- strong road presence, a spacious cabin and good off-roading capabilities. As we already know, the SUV is due for a major update which is expected to be launched soon.

Fortuner Facelift was globally revealed earlier this year and is already on sale in many international markets such as Thailand, Australia and Indonesia. The SUV is slated to be launched in India early next year. Select dealerships have started accepting bookings for the facelifted model.

Two New Fortuner’s For India

Recently, the Japanese carmaker launched the facelifted version of its MPV Innova Crysta and went on sale last month. Now, it is getting ready to launch Fortuner facelift and Fortuner Legender in India. Ahead of launch in January, 2021 Fortuner Legender has been spied undisguised in Bangalore, while it was out for a TVC shoot. Images are credit to automotive enthusiast Arvind, who shared the images via Rushlane Spylane Facebook Group.

Revealed earlier this year, Fortuner Legender is a more premium version of the standard Fortuner with bolder looks and more tech gizmos on offer. It will be sold alongside the regular Fortuner and will serve as a more premium alternative to the standard model.

Sharper Exterior Design

While the regular Fortuner will receive a mild facelift with a handful of cosmetic and feature updates, Legender gets a noticeably sharper and more aerodynamic design. At front, it flaunts a sharp Bi-projector LED headlamps with LED DRLs, a smaller mesh grille in a black colour scheme and a redesigned front bumper. It also gets a larger intake with different fog lamp housings and a smaller skid plate than the standard model.

While the standard trim comes with 18-inch alloy wheels, the top-spec Legender trim will be offered with 20-inch alloys as standard. The regular model also misses out on sequential LED turn indicators offered in the top-spec trim.

Other design highlights in addition to the regular Fortuner facelift are blacked-out ORVMs, a gloss black roof spoiler, vertical blades on rear bumper and blacked-out ORVMs. It is also said to offer dual-tone paint schemes with a blacked-out roof.

Premium Interiors & Added Features

Inside the cabin too, it is expected to be a rich affair thanks to a dual-tone treatment with more premium leather upholstery in Legender. Its equipment list will also feature a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system as compared to an 8.0-inch unit in the standard model and supports Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

Other feature additions include a 360-degree camera and wireless phone charger. If Toyota is generous, it can also throw in lane departure warning system and radar guided cruise control, as these features are now on offer with rival MG Gloster.

Powertrain, Transmission Options

When it comes to powertrain, both models are expected to be powered by the same 2.8-litre V-GD diesel engine which gets a bump in output. This engine will now push out 204 bhp and 500 Nm of peak torque. A 2.7-litre petrol unit will also be available for the standard trim. Legender is solely offered with a 6-speed automatic whereas the standard comes with a 6-speed manual gearbox option as well.

A 4×4 drivetrain with a low-range transfer case is expected to be offered as standard in Legender. While the top-spec of standard facelifted Fortuner is expected to cost around Rs 35 lakh, Legender is expected to cost around Rs 40 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom). Upon its launch, it will primarily rival Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster.