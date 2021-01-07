New Toyota Fortuner Up To Rs 3 Lakh More Expensive – Vs Old Fortuner

With this update, Fortuner is much more premium offering with better looks and added features although at a substantial price hike

Toyota has officially launched the 2021 Fortuner Facelift in India at a starting price of Rs 29.98 lakh and going up to Rs 37.58 for the top-spec Legender variant (both prices ex-showroom). This makes the new Fortuner more expensive than the older one by up to Rs 3 lakh, ex-sh. Below is the detailed variant-wise price list of old vs new Toyota Fortuner.

With its launch, comparisons with its nearest rivals in this segment- Ford Endeavour and MG Gloster, have started. Below is a detailed comparison on engine specs, features and price between the three premium 7 seater SUVs in India

Powertrain Specs

Mechanically, the Fortuner is powered by the same engine options- a 2.7-litre petrol engine and a 2.8-litre turbo diesel unit. While the petrol mill has not seen any update, the oil burner has witnessed a bump in output and now returns 204 PS of power and 500 Nm of peak torque.

However, the 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel unit of the Gloster pips Fortuner in terms of output as it kicks out 218 PS of power. Although, its torque output is less than Fortuner at 480 Nm. Endeavour lags behind by a fair distance with 170 PS and 420 Nm and hence does not feel very lively from behind the steering wheel. Fortuner is the only SUV in this space to be offered with the option of a manual gearbox whereas Endeavour and Gloster are only offered with an automatic transmission.

Further, Fortuner is the only one in this segment to be offered with a petrol engine option. All three SUVs are offered with an optional 4×4 drivetrain, however, Gloster misses out on a traditional low range transfer case like its compatriots. The new Fortuner now comes with lockable rear differential like Endeavour.

Dimensions

In terms of dimensions, Gloster is clearly the largest of the lot with it being the longest, widest and tallest in this segment. It also offers the longest wheelbase of 2950 mm and therefore offers the roomiest cabins among its rivals.

It is also the only one to be offered in both six and seven-seat configurations. Although, Gloster sits slightly lower than its rivals at 210 mm and has fuel tank capacity of 75 litres in comparison to 80 litres offered in the rest.

Price

Coming to their prices, it is evident that in spec-to-spec comparison, Fortuner is easily the most premium of the group. Its entry-level petrol variant is on par with the entry-level diesel variants of Endeavour and Gloster.

While its entry-level diesel model is Rs 2.50 lakh dearer than its rivals. It also has the priciest top-spec variant at Rs 37.58 lakh (ex-showroom). However, Gloster is also expected to announce a hike in its prices in the coming days.