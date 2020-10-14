2021 Toyota Fortuner Safety Rating Is 5 Stars – ASEAN NCAP Crash Tests

The higher variants of the 2021 Toyota Fortuner are equipped with 7 airbags, TC, ESP, HSA and so on

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift which was introduced in Thailand earlier this year alongside the updated Hilux pickup has received 5-star ratings in ASEAN NCAP. The updated SUV is slated to arrive in India sometime in the first half of next year.

2021 Toyota Fortuner crash tests

Actually, ASEAN NCAP did not crash test the 2021 Toyota Fortuner but they did test its pickup sibling. After seeing sufficient technical evidence from Toyota, the testing authority has decided to extend the Hilux’s 5-star rating to the Fortuner as well.

The new Toyota Fortuner received 32.93 points out of 36 in Adult Occupant Protection, 43.38 points 49 for Chile Occupant Protection, and out of 18 points reserved for Safety Assist Tests, it scored 10.95 points. As per the weighted scores, the 2021 Toyota Fortuner scored 45.74, 22.13 and 18.06 in AOP, COP and SAT respectively to achieve an overall tally of 87.46 points which corresponds to 5-star rating.

Compared to the Hilux, the Fortuner scored identical points in frontal and side impact tests but managed it managed to pip the pickup in head protection rating with a tally of 3.50 as against 2.40.

Model Tested

ASEAN NCAP tested the latest version of Thailand-spec Toyota Hilux double-cab pickup which is powered by the 2.8-liter diesel engine. This particular variant is equipped with three airbags. The vehicle managed an overall weighted score of 83.42 points, earning 5-star safety rating in the process. Full test report can be found here.

2021 Toyota Fortuner – What’s new?

The updated ladder frame SUV sports a sharped up front fascia with revised grille, bumper and new LED headlights. It also receives 20-inch alloy wheels and sequential turn indicators. In terms of of equipment, the latest iteration features a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and TConnect suite, new instrument cluster with larger MID, ambient lights, dual-tone seats, wireless charging, 360-degree parking camera, powered driver seat, powered tailgate and so on. Fully loaded variant gets 7 airbags, ESP, TC, HSA and trailer sway control.

Powertrain

The Thai-spec 2021 Toyota Fortuner is available with 2.4-liter and 2.8-liter diesel engines, both mated to a standard 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters. The India-spec version is likely to employ a 6-MT for the entry-level variants. The base engine is good for 148 hp and 400 Nm of torque while the larger unit is has 201 hp and 500 Nm of torque on tap.

The Fortuner has been dominating the premium SUV segment in India for a while now. Will the recent launch of MG Gloster change the scenario? It would be interest to watch this fight.