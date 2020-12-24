2021 Toyota Fortuner Details Leak – 10 Variants, 9 Colours, 3 Interior Shades

To be launched on 6th Jan 2021, facelifted 2021 Toyota Fortuner will be offered in petrol and diesel engine option

The Toyota Fortuner has been an undisputed leader in the premium ladder frame SUV segment in India which recently witnessed a strong contender in the form of MG Gloster. The Fortuner is due for a facelift and Toyota Kirloskar Motor has announced that the updated version will officially launch in India on 6th Jan 2021.

2021 Toyota Fortuner Facelift

Just like international market, the updated Fortuner will be offered in two trims. One is the standard trim while the other is the Legender trim. The latter was recently spied on the streets of Bangalore by Arvind, while it was out for a TVC shoot. A total of 10 variants will be on offer – of which, 9 variants will be for the standard trim while one variant will be for the Legender trim.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner Legender sports a much sharper front fascia with a sleeker glossy black finished grille with the Toyota logo placed a bit lower than usual. A bold trapezoidal air dam, silver chin and deep-set foglight enclosures add to the sportier appeal. The Legender also receives full LED headlamps to go with its premium character.

The changes to profile come in the form of dual-tone 20-inch alloy wheels and contrast roof. The car spotted in Bangalore sported white body with matte black roof and pillars. Internationally, the Fortuner Legender receives a metallic black roof – indicating cost-cutting on India spec Fortuner Legender. The rear fascia retains the familiar design but gets revised bumper with ‘L’ shaped pseudo air vents on either side and a black diffuser.

Interior and Colours

Interiors are offered in three colours – Black and Chamois are for the standard facelifted Fortuner while the Legender trim gets Black and Maroon interiors. Legender also gets a larger 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and a 360-degree reverse camera. The plush cabin will also receive dual-tone seats and wireless charger. The equipment list is also likely to include lane departure warning system, wheel orientation sensor for off-roading and adaptive cruise control.

A total of 9 exterior colour options are on offer with the 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift. 8 are mono tone and 1 is dual tone, which is reserved exclusively for the Legender trim. Super White, Pearl White, Grey Metallic, Silver Metallic, Attitude Black, Phantom Brown, Av. Bronze, Sparkling Black are mono tone colours while dual tone option is Pearl White with Matte black colour.

Powertrain

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift will be powered by an updated version of the current SUV’s 2.8-liter turbocharged diesel engine which now produces 204 hp and 500 Nm of torque. It its previous iteration, the motor was good for 177 hp and 450 Nm of torque.

Petrol motor will be 2.7 liter, delivering 164 bhp and 245 Nm. It will be offered with 5 speed manual as well as 6 speed automatic. Legender option will only be offered with diesel motor 2 wheel drive option. Four wheel drive option will be on offer with top 2 variants of standard trim Fortuner.

The 2021 Toyota Fortuner facelift will come at a substantial price hike. As was the case with recently launched Innova MPV, whose prices were increased by about Rs 70k, expect the facelift Fortuner to cost about Rs 1 lakh more than the current Fortuner. Current price range of Fortuner in India is Rs 28.7 lakh to Rs 34.5 lakh, ex-sh. It will be interesting to see how the updated Fortuner fares against cheaper, larger and better equipped MG Gloster.