2021 Toyota Innova Crysta Facelift India-Spec Spied At Dealer Yard Ahead Of Launch

Bookings for the new Innova Crysta Facelift have commenced unofficially at dealerships at a token amount of Rs 1 lakh

Toyota Innova Crysta has been creating a buzz ever since it was revealed that the MPV will receive a mid-life makeover for the 2021-MY model. The 2021 Innova Crysta has already been launched in Indonesia last month and now the updated model is slated to be launched soon in India.

A few days ago it was perceived that the mid-size MPV from the Japanese is all set to be delayed after a protest by workers at Toyota Kirloskar Motors’ (TKM) Bidadi plant in Karnataka. However, it seems that the launch of the updated Innova Crysta is very much on track. Ahead of official launch, the first units of the facelifted Innova Crysta have now started to arrive at dealer yards across India.

Hat tip to automotive enthusiast Sunil for sharing these exclusive spy shots. The current Innova has been on sale since 2016 and this is the first major update ever since it was launched.

Toyota managed to maintain the MPV’s popularity by attaching a suffix ‘Crysta’ to ‘Innova’ moniker in its second generation model. Going by the international-spec model launched in Indonesia it will receive a host of cosmetic as well as feature updates.

Updated Exterior Design

In terms of exterior design, it will sport a completely revised front fascia. It receives a tweaked front grille with multiple horizontal slats finished in chrome and contrasting black colour schemes. A new bumper spoiler adds an essence of sportiness which is accentuated by a faux skid plate. Other notable updates at front include new sleeker LED headlamps with integrated DRLs, new fog lamp housings and a larger Toyota emblem.

Coming to the rear, it gets a new black hexagonal panel that runs between the tail lamps and extends towards the registration plate. It also gets a redefined roof spoiler which adds a hint of sporty appeal. At sides, the only change seen are 16-inch dual-tone diamond-cut alloy wheels with silver chrome and black finish.

Interior Updates

Inside the cabin, there are not many changes barring a new 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system which supports Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. Also dials get slightly redesigned. Interiors are more or less likely to carry similar dark upholstery but slightly better quality to make it feel more premium. It also receives feature upgrades such as an Air Purifier and a 360-degree parking camera in higher variants. Safety tech on offer include seven airbags, cruise control and hill start assist and lots more.

Powertrain Options

As far as powertrains are concerned, the India-spec model is likely to retain the current set of engines. This includes a 2.7-litre petrol mill and a 2.4-litre diesel unit. The former churns out 166 bhp power and 245 Nm of peak torque while the latter cranks out 166 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque. Both can be had with either a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission which send power to the rear wheels.

Toyota Innova Crysta has enjoyed great success over the years since it has not had a direct rival in India ever. Although it rivals the likes of Mahindra Marazzo, XUV500, MG Hector Plus and the upcoming Tata Gravitas. The current model is priced between Rs 15.66 lakh – 21.78 lakh (ex-showroom, India). The upcoming facelifted model is expected to be Rs 50,000 dearer than the current model.