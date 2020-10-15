2021 Toyota Innova Launch Price Rs 17 L In Indonesia – New Details, Official TVC

New 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta has been launched in Indonesia today – India launch in coming months

The facelifted 2021 Toyota Innova MPV has been launched in Indonesia today. It is priced in the range of IDR 337.6 million to IDR 440.9 million. As per today’s conversion rates, this is in the range of Rs 16.78 lakh to Rs 21.92 lakhs. A total of 12 variants are on offer with 2 engine options in Indonesia. These are 1 petrol 2.0 liter and 1 diesel 2.4 liter.

By and large, the current Toyota Innova Crysta, one of the largest selling MPVs of India. But of late, sales have declined. In 2019, Innova sales have declined by 50% for the Jan to Sep period. With this new update, Toyota India could be hoping to revive sales of Innova. The official video TVC of new Innova Crysta can be seen below.

Though the basic shape and dimensions remain unchanged, the new Crysta could get a larger front grille with chrome and black colour schemes. It gets new five horizontal slats on the grille, as against a single colour scheme and dual slats seen on the current model.

There is also a new bumper spoiler package, a larger Toyota emblem, a black finished rear spoiler and vertically stacked LED fog lamps with triangular black surrounds. It gets premium 17 inch dual finished alloy wheels with silver chrome and black finish.

Interior Updates

Facelifted Innova Crysta also receives some interior updates with a well appointed dashboard with a larger 9 inch touchscreen infotainment system with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, revised upholstery and adjustable auto AC. Powered front seats and a 360 degree camera are also be a part of the updates. In the wake of global pandemic, there is also air-purifier on offer.

Toyota Innova Crysta facelift for India is likely to retain its existing engine lineup. The 2.7 liter petrol engine makes 166 hp power and 245 Nm torque while the 2.4 liter diesel engine offers 150 hp power and 360 Nm torque. Both engines get mated to a 5 speed manual transmission as standard while a 6 speed automatic gearbox is offered as optional. It is also learnt that Toyota is working on a new CNG variant of Innova.

India Price

Considering the feature updates, the 2021 Toyota Innova Crysta could command a marginal premium over the outgoing model which currently retails at between Rs 15.66 – 21.78 lakhs for the petrol variant and between Rs 16.44 – 23.63 lakhs for the diesel engine option (ex-sh prices).

Like its current counterpart, the Toyota Innova Crysta facelift will continue to be in a class apart as it does not have any direct competitor in India neither at the present moment nor is any competitor planned for launch in the near future. The Innova Crysta Facelift could go on sale in India in early 2021.