2021 Toyota Innova Limited Edition Celebrates 50th Anniversary Of Toyota Indonesia

Toyota Indonesia 50th Anniversary Limited Edition model of new Innova is exclusive to the Indonesian market

In order to celebrate its 50th Anniversary in Indonesia, Toyota will be launching a limited-run special edition of Innova. Toyota Astra Motor (TAM) has unveiled the new 50th Anniversary Edition of Innova (also known as Kijang Innova in Indonesia). The limited-run model will be available in just 50 units, signifying the Japanese carmaker’s years of existence in the country.

The limited edition Innova will be offered in two variants- 2.0-litre V Luxury AT variant and Venturer 2.4-litre AT variant. The former will be limited to 30 units while the latter will be limited to 20 units. This limited edition model of the premium MPV comes with a host of cosmetic updates both inside and outside.

Interior & Exterior Updates

For starters, this special edition model will be wearing a pearl white exterior paint scheme as standard with accents of gold that extend from the side panels to the bonnet line. It gets the same design in front grille but receives a chrome treatment for V Luxury and a dark chrome coating for Venturer. In the standard-spec MPV, the grille is blacked out. It also rolls on specially designed six-spoke 18-inch alloy wheels in a dark grey shade.

To distinguish further it gets a 50th Anniversary badging at the tailgate and also inside the cabin embedded on the special carpet. The interior layout is very much similar to the standard, however, it gets more premium Noble Brown colour and a brownish wooden treatment on the dashboard.

2021 Toyota Innova Limited Edition seats wear a similar tan brown leatherette upholstery. It gets a new amplified audio system from a JBL system. Other than this, the equipment on this limited edition model is identical to the regular Innova.

Powertrain Specs

The 2.0-litre V Luxury variant of the special edition Innova is powered by a 2.0-litre In-Line 4 Cylinder DOHC petrol engine which pumps out 137 bhp and 183 Nm of peak torque. The 2.4-litre Venturer, on the other hand, derives its power from a 2.4-litre diesel engine that cranks out 147 bhp and 360 Nm of peak torque.

Both powertrains, in their limited edition models, are married to a 6-speed automatic transmission. Prices of the 50th Anniversary Edition are pegged at IDR 404.5 million (INR 20.7 lakh) for the V luxury derivative and IDR 482.7 million (INR 24.72 lakh) for Venturer.

India-spec Innova Crysta

The India-spec model gets the same 2.4-litre diesel unit alongside a more powerful 2.7-litre petrol engine option that generates 164 bhp and 245 Nm of peak torque. The MPV recently got a mid-life facelift late last year along with a few feature upgrades. Some new features included are a 9.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, connected car technology and LED projector headlamps.