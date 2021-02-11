2021 Triumph Bonneville Range Teased Ahead Of Global Debut

Bonneville range of motorcycles for 2021 is expected to feature updates in its styling and equipment

Triumph Motorcycles is on a spree to update its product lineup for 2021. In a matter of a few days, it has introduced two important bikes- Speed Triple 1200 RS and Tiger 850 Sport in India and globally. This is going to be followed by the brand’s new entry-level naked motorcycle Trident 660.

Amidst all this, Triumph hasn’t forgotten its classic range of roadsters which has helped it earn a household name in retro motorcycles across the globe. The British bikemaker has teased the upcoming Bonneville brand of motorcycles for the year 2021. The company has shared a teaser on YouTube announcing its global launch on February 23, 2021.

Expected Updates

From the teaser video, one could gather that the updated Bonneville lineup is slated to feature six different models. These bikes are likely to include Street Twin, Bonneville T100, Bonneville T120, Speed Twin, Bonneville Speedmaster and Bonneville Bobber.

Seeing past updates from Triumph, we expect Triumph to make updates to Bonnie’s cosmetics and feature list along with the mandatory emission update to make engines breathe cleaner. Although these updates are not likely to be something major. Take a look at the teaser video below.

As part of the update, we expect the updated Bonnie lineup to receive new colour schemes, updated styling and a few additional features. These could include an updated instrument console, a host of electronic aids and slightly different body graphics. Apart from cleaner Euro-5/BS6 emission, there is less likelihood of any mechanical changes. Clearly, this updated Bonneville series is expected to be more of an evolution than a revolution.

Bonneville India Lineup

In India though, the British brand is likely to trim down the Bonneville range and offer only a select few models. The India lineup is likely to miss out on Speedmaster and Bobber along with Thruxton R cafe racer.

Launch of the updated Bonnies are expected to take place soon after the global unveil as the brand would like to increase its sales on an urgent basis. All updates are likely to come at a price and therefore the 2021 Bonnies are expected to be offered at a premium over their predecessors.

Tiger 850 Sport

The company recently launched an affordable variant of its Tiger 900 adventure bike- Tiger 850 Sport at a price of Rs 11.95 lakh (ex-showroom). It is powered by the same 888cc, liquid-cooled, in-line triple petrol engine which performs duties in the former, however, it is slightly detuned to return an output of 84 bhp and 82 Nm of peak torque. This unit is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch for smoother and quicker gear shifts.