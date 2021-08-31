2021 Triumph Speed Twin India Launch Price Rs 11 Lakh

Bookings for the new Triumph Speed Twin has commenced from June this year at a token amount of Rs 50,000

Triumph has launched the new 2021 Speed Twin in India at a price of Rs 10.99 lakh (ex-showroom). The latest iteration of the modern classic motorcycle was unveiled at the start of this year along with the entire updated Bonneville range of retro-style classic twin-cylinder motorcycles.

Being from the Bonneville family, the new Speed Twin gets the signature British retro-inspired styling commonly seen across Bonnies. The latest model from Triumph comes with both features and mechanical upgrades. In addition, there are a few cosmetic changes as well which are subtle in nature.

Updated Cosmetics

Bookings for the new Speed Twin began in June 2021 itself. Styling highlights include a round LED headlamp with anodised mounts, upswept twin exhaust mufflers which get brushed aluminium finish, a clear anodised Aluminium swingarm, new mudguard mounts at front and rear, and updated graphics on the 14.5-litre fuel tank. The side body panels also get a brushed Aluminium finish along with heel guards.

Other signature Bonneville highlights include a flat-type seat with a ribbed pattern, tapered handlebars with bar-end mirrors, cast aluminium alloy wheels with a 12-spoke design and fork gaiters upfront. In India, Speed Twin will be offered in three colour options namely Red Hopper, Matte Storm Gray and Jet Black. The motorcycle adopts a dark theme with side panels, engine gearbox assembly and handlebar dipped in black paint giving it a sporty appeal.

Same Yet Better Powertrain

Powering Speed Twin is the same 1,200cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine from the Bonneville family which now comes with a lighter crankshaft, as well as a new alternator that is said to reduce inertia by 17 percent. This has resulted in a bump of power by 3 horses while peak output now stands at 99 bhp at 7,250rpm and 112 Nm of torque at 4,250rpm. The engine is mated to a 6-speed gearbox.

The British marque claims to have improved the low- and mid-range grunt on the new Speed Twin for better rideability. This has been achieved by adding a new cam profile, a new balancer shaft, high compression pistons and revised ports. Minor revisions have also been made to the exhaust system which provides a typical throaty note of a parallel-twin motor.

Improved Dynamics

Significant updates have also been made to the bike’s handling and dynamics. The steering geometry of Speed Twin has been altered with a half-degree sharper rake angle while the trail has been reduced by 2mm to 91.5mm. This has resulted in slightly sharper steering. The suspension setup has also been updated too which consists of fatter 43 mm Marzocchi forks with cartridge damping at front. At rear, it gets twin shock absorbers with adjustable preload.

New Features on offer

In terms of features, the bike gets a host of electronic rider-based aids which includes updated riding modes- Rain, Road and Sport. Each mode is preset with dedicated throttle control settings and new throttle maps. The new Speed Twin also gets a traction control system which can be switched off completely. However, it still misses out on an IMU-based electronics package, which the company claims, has been done to keep costs in check.

Other features include a twin-pod instrument console with a digital menu system which could be accessed via the scroll button mounted on the handlebar. The console displays useful information including gear position, fuel level, range-to-empty, average and current fuel consumption, etc. Tyre Pressure Monitoring System could also be added to the equipment as an accessory.