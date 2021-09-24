2021 TVS Apache 310 BTO First Batch Sold Out – Bookings Closed

2021 TVS Apache RR 310 gets refreshed with new body colours, ride modes, colour TFT screen and Michelin ROAD5 tyres

TVS Motor India launched the 2021 Apache RR 310 last month. It was introduced on an online ‘Built to Order’ platform which allows customers to design their bikes from two performance kits of Dynamic and Race. This was limited to about 150 units each. Today, TVS has revealed that all orders for the batch are fully booked and bookings for Apache 310 BTO are now closed.

Priced at a base pfice Rs 2,59,990, the new TVS Apache RR 310 comes in with several updates over its earlier counterpart. It receives a new instrument cluster, revised exhausts with a racier note with more cornering clearance and fully adjustable suspension. Standard features such as a TFT instrument cluster gets updated with a digital document storage system, a day trip meter and over speed indicator.

TVS ‘Built To Order’ (BTO)

Apache RR 310 is being presented with optional kits of Dynamic and Race as a part of the TVS Built to Order platform. Dynamic kit consists of adjustable suspension at the front and rear. This includes upside down fork and monoshock which can be adjusted for pre-load and damping. It also receives a final drive chain with anti-rust brass finish. Dynamic kit also consists of race oriented handlebars and raised foot-pegs both of which are road legal.

2021 Apache RR 310 Race Kit offers a sportier stance with raised handle bars. These clip on handle bars are pointed 8 degrees downwards and 5 degrees inward relating to a more forward leaning position of the rider while the high windscreen offers better wind protection.

The price of these kits for the TVS Apache RR 310 is priced at RRs 12,000 for the Dynamic Kit and at Rs 5,000 for the Race Kit. Both are on offer on the new RR 310 on the company’s online platform while the kits can also be used on older bikes.

However, the race muffler which is offered as standard on the 2021 model will only be available for BS6 compliant models. Race Replica graphics are priced at Rs 4,500 while red alloy wheels are at Rs 1,500. Bookings for the Apache 310 BTO will re-open for next batch, from 1st Oct 2021.

TVS Apache 310 BTO – Engine Specs

2021 TVS Apache RR 310 gets its power via a BS6 compliant 313cc engine offering 34 hp peak power at 9,700 rpm and 27.3 Nm torque at 7,700 rpm mated to a 6 speed gearbox with slipper and assist clutch. Suspension is via inverted telescopic forks in front and gas-assisted shock absorber at the rear.

Braking is via a 300mm disc in front and 240mm disc at the rear along with dual-channel ABS. TVS Apache RR310 commands a top speed of 160 km/h and can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in 7.17 seconds. It is also the only bike in its segment to offer four ride modes of Urban, Track, City and Rain. The City and Rain mode sees power and torque figures down to 25.4 hp and 25 Nm respectively. TVS Apache RR 310 rivals KTM RC 390 and Kawasaki Ninja 300.