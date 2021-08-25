2021 TVS Apache 310 Facelift Launch Soon – To Get A Range Of Updates

TVS appears to be ahead of the curve when it comes to updating Apache RR310

One of the popular track-ready motorcycles in the country, TVS Apache RR310 is scheduled to get its 2021 update. As styling and performance are equally important in this segment, TVS is expected to focus on both aspects in 2021 model. Launch date is scheduled for 30th Aug.

2021 TVS Apache RR310 style updates

Even in its current form and earlier, Apache RR310 has always sported a captivating design. It has an aggressive look and feel and appears primed to dominate the tracks. 2021 version of the motorcycle could get sportier with an updated front fascia.

The current model has a shark inspired design and comes with features such as bi-LED twin projector headlamps and snake fangs inspired LED tail lights. Among other visual enhancements, 2021 TVS Apache 310 Facelift could get new body colours.

The matte blue colour option that is currently available with new RTR 200 4V could be a probable addition. The current model has colour options of Racing Red and Titanium Black. The graphics on body panels could also be updated in 2021 model.

New Apache RR310 will likely get adjustability function for both front and rear suspension. It is to note that smaller displacement Apache RTR 200 4V already has this feature for its front suspension. With adjustable suspension, users can make the necessary changes as per their weight and riding environment.

2021 TVS Apache RR310 functional updates

Another key update will likely be cornering ABS. As of now, the only motorcycle in this price range to offer cornering ABS is KTM 390 Adventure. 2021 TVS Apache RR310 could also be equipped with a new pair of tyres, possibly TVS Eurogrip Protorq. This is likely due to the current restriction on import of tyres in the country. In its current form, Apache RR310 rides on Michelin ROAD5 tubeless tyres.

Engine specs are expected to be the same as earlier. The 312.2cc liquid cooled motor generates 34 PS of max power at 9700 rpm and 27.3 Nm of max torque at 7700 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. TVS Apache RR310 has max speed of 160 km/h. It can reach 0 to 100 kmph in 7.17 seconds.

TVS seems to be keen to keep RR310 fresh and new to bolster its market potential. As may be recalled, Apache RR310 was updated last year as well. At that time, it had received a range of updates such as new body paint, riding modes, colour TFT instrument console and better gripping Michelin ROAD5 tyres. To top it all, the updates resulted in price increase of just Rs 12k.

This time around, the updates are expected to make the motorcycle costlier by around Rs 10k. The current Apache RR310 retails at Rs 2.55 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). 2021 TVS Apache RR310 will continue to rival the likes of KTM RC390, which is expected to get updated to new gen version in the coming weeks.