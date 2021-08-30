2021 TVS Apache 310 Race And Dynamic Kit Launched – Price Rs 2.77 L

TVS Motor Company has launched industry-first Built To Order option – Which has now been implemented on Apache 310

TVS Motor has been quick at updating their flagship Apache 310. Just last year, the motorcycle received new features. These included significant upgrades in the form of a new TFT instrument console, multiple riding modes and a ride-by-wire throttle along with SmartXonnect connected tech. It also added new Michelin Road 5 tyres and fresh colour options. Today it has received its 2021 update in the form of Race and Dynamic Kit.

TVS Apache 310 Race Kit and Dynamic Kit

TVS Motor announced the launch of two new kits for their Apache 310. Called Race Kit and Dynamic Kit, these are available individually or together. Base price of the Apache 310 has been increased from today and it now stands at Rs 2.6 lakhs, ex-sh. If you chose to add either of these kits, you will be charged extra.

For the Dynamic Kit, you will have to pay Rs 12,000 more – taking the bike price to Rs 2.72 lakh ex-sh. For that price, you will get fully adjustable KYB front and rear suspension. You will also get brass coated drive chain.

The Apache 310 Race Kit will cost you Rs 5,000, taking the bike price to Rs 2.65 lakh ex-sh. For that, you will get race designed footpegs and racing ergonomics. If you opt to install both kits, you will have to pay Rs 17k over the base price. This will take bike price to Rs 2.77 lakh ex-sh. Only 150 kits each are up for grabs for now.

TVS Built To Order

TVS Motor has launched a new configurator, which will enable their customers to configure their bike digitally. They will be allowed the kit options to be installed, as well as the colour option (Red, Black or TVC Racing Livery). Buyers can also chose the Number of their liking, which will be applied as a decal on the Apache 310.

All this can be done online. Once you have saved you configuration, you can make the payment and reserve your Apache 310. You don’t have to pay the base price of the motorcycle, but only the price of the kits you chose. Remaining amount you will have to pay at the time of delivery.

Apache 310 Engine specs

There is no change in engine specs of the Apache RR 310. Apache RR 310 is powered by a 312.2cc single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine featuring 4 valves and a SOHC setup. It has been rated to produce a maximum output of 33.5 bhp and 27.3 Nm of peak power and torque This unit is coupled with a six-speed gearbox with a slipper and assist clutch.

TVS offers multiple ride modes on RR 310 including Urban, Rain, Sport and Track. In the latter two modes, the peak output could be extracted out of its engine whereas in Rain and Urban, an output of 25.4 bhp and 25 Nm of peak torque can be extracted.

Suspension duties are handled by inverted telescopic forks at front and a gas-assisted shock absorber at rear. Braking hardware comprises a 300mm disc up front and a 240mm disc at the rear with safety net provided by a dual-channel ABS.