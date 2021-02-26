2021 Volkswagen Arteon Luxury Sedan Planned For India Launch

Volkswagen currently retails only four models in India including Polo, Vento, T-Roc and Tiguan Allspace

Volkswagen recently shared some details of India 2.0 plans and threw some light on the upcoming models under this programme. The talking point of this media interaction was the company’s next big launch- its compact crossover Taigun, rival to the likes of Kia Seltos and Hyundai Creta.

The German carmaker has revealed that the upcoming compact SUV is slated to launch later this year during the pre-Diwali festive period. Much of its details have already been discussed in our previous stories. It is likely to share its mechanicals with its Czech cousin Skoda Kushaq which goes on sale in India in a couple of months.

The company further went on to reveal that it will launch two new products this year. One would definitely be Taigun while there is still a little ambiguity behind the launch of its second new product. While the automaker has given us a hint, it is still unsure which route VW opts for. We believe Volkswagen might either opt for the 5-seater Tiguan or its flagship Arteon sedan.

First Option- Arteon executive class sedan

While the German manufacturer has stressed on the expansion of its SUV lineup under its India 2.0 programme, it certainly hasn’t forgotten other segments. In the latest media interaction with PTI, Brand Director of Volkswagen Passenger Cars India, Ashish Gupta spoke about the arrival of Arteon in India.

Arteon is the German brand’s flagship executive class sedan and is likely to be available in the country as a fully imported unit via the CBU route. Though the company hasn’t revealed its exact launch timeline, but Gupta said that it is definitely on the list of cars which VW plans on launching in India in the future.

Arteon- Design, Features, Specs

The sedan exhibits an eye-catching exterior design that features a wide grille with a full-width LED light bar, a sloping roofline, and a muscular bonnet. On the sides, it flaunts designer alloy wheels, blacked-out B-pillars and sleek ORVMs. At rear, it receives sleek LED taillights, chrome trim on the rear bumper, a new diffuser and sporty quad exhaust tips.

Its interiors will nothing be short of lavish with premium upholstery and dashboard materials. It will be laced with features such as an 8.0-inch MIB3 touchscreen infotainment display compatible with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, a 700W Harman Kardon 12-speaker audio system, a digital instrument cluster, a 30-colour ambient lighting system and wireless charging among others.

Under the bonnet, it is likely to draw its power from a 2.0-liter twin-turbo petrol engine which kicks out 268 bhp and 350 Nm of Torque. This unit will be paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox as standard. When launched in India, Arteon is expected to be positioned at a price of Rs 45-50 lakh (ex-showroom).

Second Option- Tiguan 5-seater

The other option for Volkswagen for its India launch remains the 5-seater Tiguan which was recently snapped testing in India earlier this year. The 5-seater Tiguan was taken off the shelves in India last year and was replaced by its larger seven-seater sibling Tiguan All-space. During Volkswagen India SARV2.0TTAM Plan, the carmaker has revealed its SUV lineup for India in the coming months. Out of the four SUVs, one was kept under wraps and it could be the upcoming Tiguan SUV.