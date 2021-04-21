2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift First Photos Leak Ahead Of Debut

The latest set of updates will be limited to the new gen Volkswagen Polo currently on sale in international markets

Volkswagen teased the upcoming facelifted Polo a few days ago, which is slated to make its debut on April 22, 2021. Ahead of its debut, phots of the updated sporty hatchback have surfaced on the internet.

Updated Exterior Styling

2021 Polo facelift features an updated front fascia with a revised front grille and lighting setup comprising a full-width LED light bar that extends to join the new LED DRLs integrated within the headlamps. This gives it a sharper appearance than the outgoing model. The bi-LED projector headlamps and illuminated strip are inspired by its larger sibling- Golf.

The reprofiled front bumper flaunts new C-shaped fog lamp housings on both sides with horizontally positioned fog lamps. It also gets new central air intakes which look wider than before. References to Golf aren’t limited to the front as the rear end too gets a fair share of similarities.

For example, L-shaped headlights have replaced square-shaped ones. Rear bumper has also been redesigned slightly. The list of updates might be slightly longer inside the cabin. Full details are to be revealed soon.

Features & Powertrain Options

For instance, it might feature a redesigned dashboard in line with its Spanish cousin SEAT Ibiza which was recently given an update. The new dashboard will also boast the latest infotainment system with a larger touchscreen display measuring up to 9.2-inch.

The infotainment system will offer multiple connectivity options and connected features whereas the instrument cluster will feature a fully digital display. Additionally, a few more driver assistance features are expected to be on offer with a Level 2 semi-autonomous system.

Powertrain options on the facelifted model are likely to be carried over from the current model. This means the top-spec GTI will continue to be powered by a 2.0-litre TSI turbo petrol engine and will return an output of 200 horses when paired to a 7-speed DSG automatic gearbox. The lineup should consist of petrol, diesel and CNG powertrain options.

Polo in India

In India, we continue to get the fifth-gen Polo which hasn’t received any major upgrade since its launch and is not likely to receive one any time spoon. The facelifted Polo is based on the sixth-generation model that has been on sale in international markets for a few years now. Volkswagen is planning to develop a new seventh-gen model but it is not sure whether it will arrive in India or not.

Polo in India is offered with two engine options- a 1.0-litre MPI naturally aspirated petrol mill and a 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol mill. The former returns an output of 75 bhp and 95 Nm of peak torque while being mated to a 5-speed manual gearbox. The latter kicks out 109 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque and is paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic gearbox.