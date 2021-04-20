2021 Volkswagen Polo Facelift Teased Ahead Of Launch

Volkswagen Polo facelift will feature visual enhancements and mechanical updates

2021 Polo facelift is expected to share several features with updated SEAT Ibiza, which was unveiled recently. In international markets, Polo is currently in its sixth generation. 2021 facelift will help Volkswagen to prolong the lifecycle of current-gen Polo. Following Polo and Ibiza facelift launch will be new Skoda Fabia, which is expected by May.

2021 Polo facelift – exterior and interior updates

At the front, one of the key updates is the illuminated LED strip that runs alongside the grille. It extends to the headlamps, where it functions as LED DRLs. The front grille itself has been redesigned into a much sleeker unit, merging seamlessly with the sharper bi-LED headlamps. In one of the teasers, Volkswagen has also revealed a purple shade for Polo facelift.

New features such as the illuminated light bar appear to have been borrowed from Polo’s bigger sibling, Volkswagen Golf. It is possible that Polo facelift could also get other updates such as revised front and rear bumpers, new set of wheels and redesigned LED tail lamps.

Talking about interiors, Polo facelift is expected to get a range of updates across entertainment, comfort, convenience, assistance tech and safety. The dashboard and centre console are likely to be spruced up. Volkswagen can introduce a larger touchscreen infotainment system as well as a range of new in-car connectivity features.

2021 Polo facelift powertrain

It is possible that Polo facelift could use engine options similar to SEAT Ibiza facelift. In the Indian market, Volkswagen Polo is offered in three trims, Trendline, Comfortline Plus and Highline Plus. The first two trims have the 1.0-litre MPI engine that is capable of generating 76 ps of max power at 6200 rpm and 95 Nm of max torque at 2950-3800 rpm. Engine is mated to a 5-speed manual transmission.

Highline Plus has the 1.0-litre TSI engine that generates 110 ps at 5000-5500 rpm and 175 Nm at 1750 – 4000 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed manual / automatic transmission.

New-gen Polo India launch

India-spec Polo is in its fifth generation, which is expected to continue in its current form for a couple more years. Volkswagen is currently focusing on the SUV segment in India, which is one of the fastest growing in the country. SUVs like Tiguan facelift and all-new Taigun are expected to be launched soon.

It is not certain what exactly Volkswagen has planned for Polo in the Indian market. With SUVs taking prominence and getting better response, launch of new-gen Polo could take a couple of years. It is possible that Volkswagen may introduce seventh-gen Polo in India, which is currently under development for international markets.