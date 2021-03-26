2021 Volkswagen Polo GT TSI Matt Edition Debuts – Launch This Year

Volkswagen Polo GT TSI goes up against the likes of Hyundai i20 Turbo and Tata Altroz iTurbo

Volkswagen Polo has been in the Indian market for over a decade now and not much has changed ever since it first rode through Indian roads. However, every now and then VW would incorporate some little changes to Polo in order to spruce it up. This time it is a new colour scheme that grabs the eyeballs of a passerby.

The German automaker has revealed a Matt Edition on Polo GT TSI which is expected to go on sale soon. Other than this attractive paint scheme in a matte finish, nothing is different from the regular GT variant of Polo. It is expected to be priced at a premium of Rs 20,000 over the standard Polo GT TSI.

Updated Cosmetics

This would make it the most affordable car in India to come with factory-rolled matte treatment. The model seen, sports a grey paint and finished in a matte scheme with traces of gloss black treatment provided at wing mirrors, door handles and rear spoilers that add a nice hint of contrast.

The GT TSI branding near the C-Pillar is also finished in Matte grey and looks classy. While the grey colour in matte finish does look exquisite on the sporty hatch, one needs to be extra cautious regarding matte paints as they are more vulnerable to dusty environments.

Even a small dent or freckle is very prominent in the eyes as compared to regular paints. It is yet to be seen whether Volkswagen will introduce only a single colour scheme with a Matte finish or not.

Features on offer

Inside the cabin, things remain identical to the standard Polo. However, Volkswagen may be contemplating on adding some unique touches in order to distinguish the Matte Edition from the regular one. It still gets the same old interior theme with a similar layout that has been present for over a decade.

It is offered with features such as 6.5-inch touchscreen infotainment compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, footwell lamps, automatic climate control, auto-dimming rear-view mirror, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control and keyless entry. Safety features on offer include dual airbags, ABS with EBD, rear parking sensors, hill hold control and electronic stability control.

Powertrain

The powertrain setup is also similar to the standard Polo GT TSI which features a 1.0-litre three-cylinder TSI turbo petrol mill. This unit churns out 109 bhp and 175 Nm of peak torque and is exclusively mated to a 6-speed automatic gearbox in the GT trim. Volkswagen intends to launch this Matte Edition Polo GT during the festive season, sometime around October.

