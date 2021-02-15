New Volkswagen Polo, Vento Turbo Edition Launch Price Rs 6.99 L, Rs 8.69 L

Volkswagen has again managed to pleasantly surprise its driving-focussed audiences. Earlier, the most affordable trim for Polo Turbo petrol model came in the form of the hatchback’s TSI Highline Plus trim which is priced at Rs 8.34 lakh. Whereas, Vento’s base variant started with the Trendline trim with a price of Rs 9.09 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom).

Now the German carmaker has rejigged the lineup of both models by introducing Turbo Edition of Polo and Vento. While the former will be available at a price of Rs 6.99 lakh, the latter has been pegged at a price of Rs 8.69 lakh (both prices ex-showroom). This makes them the most affordable variants with a turbocharged petrol engine in their respective lineups.

Ex-Sh Prices – 2021 VW Polo, Vento

Polo Ex-Sh Price Rs Lakh Price Feb 2021 Trendline 6.01 Comfortline Plus 6.96 Turbo 6.99 Highline Plus 8.34 Red & White Edition AT 9.19 Highline Plus AT 9.45 GT TSI AT 9.92 Vento Ex-Sh Price Rs Lakh Price Feb 2021 Turbo 8.69 Trendline 9.09 Comfortline Plus 9.99 Highline 9.99 Red & White Edition AT 11.49 Highline AT 12.34 Highline Plus MT 12.36 Highline Plus AT 13.68

Both these variants are based on the Comfortline trim and hence share most of its specs, looks and features, although there are subtle but noticeable differences which make the new additions more value for money propositions. Interested buyers could book these special edition models through the brand’s official India website or through any of its dealerships across India.

Cosmetics and Feature Additions

While the Turbo Edition model looks fairly similar to the Comfortline trim, there are minute cosmetic enhancements in order to differentiate the former from the latter. Some of these unique elements include a Turbo badging on its front fender, ORVM caps, a glossy black spoiler and sporty seat covers with red stitching accents.

All features offered in Comfortline trim have been carried forward. In addition, the Turbo Edition also gets automatic climate control. Commenting on this development, Ashish Gupta, Brand Director, Volkswagen Passenger Cars India said, “With the Turbo edition, our aim is to offer continuous & striking enhancements on our popular product offerings – Polo & Vento that appeal to the discerning Indian customers.”

Powertrain Specs

Both Polo and Vento Turbo Edition employ the same 1.0-litre three-cylinder Turbocharged Stratified Injection (TSI) petrol engine. This unit kicks out 110 PS of power at 5000-5500 rpm and 175 Nm of peak torque at 1750-4000 rpm. In the Turbo Edition, this unit is exclusively mated to a six-speed manual gearbox. Additionally, the Turbo edition is available with all colour options as offered on the Polo and Vento.

While Vento is only offered with the 1.0-litre TSI turbo petrol unit, Polo is also offered with a 1.0-litre 3-cylinder MPI naturally aspirated petrol engine. The naturally aspirated mill delivers 75 hp and 95 Nm via manual transmission.

Among other developments, Volkswagen recently confirmed the launch timeline of its next big launch in India. The German automaker’s upcoming compact crossover Taigun will hit showrooms in India during pre-Diwali festivities later this year. It will rival the likes of Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and its Czech cousin Skoda Kushaq.