2021 Volvo S60 India Launch Plan – Booking And Delivery Timeline

New Volvo S60 is based on the same platform as its SUV counterpart XC60

Swedish carmaker Volvo has officially revealed India launch plan of their premium sedan S60. Scheduled to be launched in early 2021, Volvo will officially start accepting bookings of the new S60 in Jan 2021. Exact date will revealed in the coming weeks. Though launch date has not been revealed, Volvo India has confirmed that they will start delivery to customers in India by March 2021.

The third generation of S60 made its maiden appearance in 2018 and has been on sale in many international markets from 2019. The second generation of S60 was globally on sale from 2011 to 2019. The latest iteration of the sedan is based on the company’s Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform which as per the company emphasizes on luxury, safety and comfort and has been awarded a full 5 star at Euro NCAP.

Design & Features

The new S60 adopts a minimalistic approach when it comes to design. Overall the new model is now much sleeker with some bold character lines which lend out a sculpted look to the car.

It borrows several styling cues from the flagship S90 like Volvo’s signature ‘Thor hammer’ LED headlamps and C-shaped taillights. At front, it flaunts a sleek chrome-finished grille with vertical slats, a sculpted bonnet and a trapezoidal air dam.

On sides, the 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and blacked-out B-pillars become the centrepiece of attraction. Other notable design highlights include a large greenhouse, raked windshield and revised muscular rear bumper.

Interiors will be a luxurious affair with premium upholstery and rich feature list including leather seats, automatic climate control and a multifunctional steering wheel to name a few. It will come with all the latest of features as seen on the international spec model. From state of the art air purifier to keep cabin free from harmful virus and bacteria to radar based safety assist features like lane assist, autonomous driving capabilities etc.

Powertrain & Transmission

To be brought via the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route in the country, S60 will come in a single T4 Inscription variant. It will be powered by a 2.0-litre in-line 4-cylinder turbo petrol mill which puts out 190 PS and 300 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties are carried out by an 8-speed automatic gearbox.

Internationally, the same engine is also offered with hybrid tech. Coupled to an electric motor at the rear axle, it churns out a combined output of 390 bhp and 670 Nm of torque which makes it an All-wheel Drive. In pure electric mode, the car can provide a single-charge range of up to 45 kilometres. This hybrid option will not be on offer in India.

Expected Price

In spite of being a CBU product, price will be aggressive to match rivals pricing. It is expected to be pegged at a price of around Rs 45 lakh (ex-showroom, India). Upon its launch in India, it will rival other luxury sedans such as Audi A4, BMW 3-Series, Mercedes Benz C-class and Jaguar XE. Colour options on offer include Fusion Red, Crystal White Pearl, Maple Brown, Onyx Black, and Denim Blue.