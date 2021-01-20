2021 Volvo S60 Launched In India With An Interesting Message

New Volvo S60 will be underpinned by the same SPA platform which also underpins its SUV sibling XC60

Volvo Car India has introduced the updated version of its premium executive sedan S60 in India at a price of Rs 45.90 lakh (ex-showroom). The company has started accepting bookings for the sedan which will be brought to the country as a Completely Built Unit (CBU).

The new-gen model made its maiden appearance back in 2018 and has been on sale in international markets since 2019, however, numerous interruptions delayed the launch of the new S60 in India. The Swedish automaker had earlier confirmed that deliveries of the new-gen S60 are expected to commence from March 2021.

The latest iteration of the luxury sedan is based on Volvo’s Scalable Product Architecture (SPA) platform which as per the company emphasizes on luxury, comfort and safety. Speaking of safety, this car has been awarded a full 5-star safety rating at Euro NCAP, as usual for almost all Volvo products.

The Swedish carmaker is also offering a complimentary membership to its exclusive Tre Kronor Experience program to its first batch of customers. Eager buyers could book the new S60 through Volvo’s official India website.

Exterior Styling

Volvo S60 gets a beautiful exterior styling in line with the Swedish brand’s latest design language which adopts a minimalistic approach. At front, it receives a wide chrome-finished grille with vertical slats adorned by the company’s logo at centre. It is complemented by Volvo’s signature ‘Thor hammer’ LED headlamps. It also gets a sculpted bonnet and a trapezoidal air dam.

On sides, the main design highlights are a set of 19-inch dual-tone alloy wheels and blacked-out B-pillars. At rear, it gets attractive C-shaped LED taillights. Its exterior styling reminds us of the larger S90 which shares many design cues with its smaller sibling.

Other notable design highlights include a raked windshield, revised muscular rear bumper and a large greenhouse. Overall, the new model looks sleeker than its predecessor with some bold character lines which lend identity to S60.

Interiors & Features

Coming from a luxury marque, its interiors are bound to be a luxurious affair with premium upholstery and a long exhaustive list of features. It is offered with a 9-inch vertically mounted Sensus touchscreen infotainment system compatible with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Other highlights from the equipment include a multifunctional steering wheel, four-zone automatic climate control, an air purifier, a panoramic sunroof, wireless phone charging and a Harmon Kardon audio system.

The new S60 shares its safety technology with the flagship S90 and XC60, making it one of the safest cars in its segment. The safety equipment on offer includes seven airbags and radar-based safety assist features including run-off mitigation, Steering Support, Lane Keeping Aid, oncoming lane mitigation, Driver Alert Control, Pilot Assist, Adaptive Cruise Control and much more.

Powertrain Specs

In terms of its powertrains, the new S60 is being offered with a 2.0-litre, turbocharged, inline four-cylinder petrol engine which generates 187 bhp and 300 Nm of peak torque. Transmission duties will be handled by an 8-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to the front wheels.

It is also offered with three drive modes namely- Comfort, Eco and Dynamic. Globally, the car gets a more powerful version of this 2.0-litre petrol unit along with the option of a hybrid powertrain which the Indian market will sadly miss out on.

2021 Volvo S-60 is being offered in a single trim called T4 inscription. In India, it will lock horns with the likes of BMW 3- Series, Audi A4 and Mercedes Benz C-class.