2021 Volvo XC60 SUV And S90 Sedan Hybrid – Launch Price Rs 61.9 Lakh

Volvo India has announced the launch of two new cars today – 2021 S90 and the New XC60 SUV

Volvo India has prepped itself to have a busy festive season. It has launched the much awaited 2021 S90 sedan and XC60 SUV today. Price starts from Rs 61.9 lakh ex-sh, for both cars. Volvo has also announced 3 years’ Volvo Service Package at a price of Rs 75,000 plus applicable taxes. This is an introductory offer only during the current festive season which includes regular maintenance plus wear & tear cost over 3 years.

The updated S90 sedan was launched for international markets back in 2020. The facelifted XC60 too has already made its global debut, which took place earlier this year. Major highlight of the facelifted models happens to be new powertrains, while updated feature lists and minor design tweaks will further help to justify the facelift tag.

2021 Volvo XC60 Hybrid, S90 Hybrid – Updates

Talking about powertrain options, the previous version of S90 in India was powered a 2 litre D4 diesel motor which delivered 190hp. The XC60 gets a 2 litre D5 diesel engine which can churn out 235hp. An 8 speed auto-box does duty on both the models. XC60 also gets All Wheel Drive (AWD) capabilities while S90 happens to be a 2WD model.

These are no longer available with new versions, as Volvo has discontinued their diesel engines from India. Instead a new 2 litre 4 cylinder turbo petrol engine has been introduced. The petrol motor will be mated to a 48V integrated starter generator motor, which will help with the mild hybrid capabilities.

In terms of design changes, the S90 gets an all new bumper, sequential turn indicators and an updated set of fog lamps. The XC60 also gets an updated front fascia, new grille and a redesigned bumper. Both models will be also getting new alloy wheel designs and additional exterior color options.

On the inside, the S90 gets ‘Advanced Air Cleaner’ system, which was earlier only available on China-spec models. The system helps with filtering the cabin’s air and displays the cabin’s air quality on the infotainment screen.

Other additions on the model include a new wireless charger, USB Type C ports for the rear passengers and an updated Bowers and Wilkins audio setup. The XC60 too gets some additional features like a wireless charger and an android powered infotainment system which promises to offer a ‘Smart-phone like’ experience.

Pricing and Competition

Both the S90 and XC60 are priced at INR 60.9 lakhs (ex-showroom) earlier. The new ones are Rs 1 lakh more expensive. With the facelift, we expect the pricing of both the models to go up by a small margin. Just like earlier, only one trim is on offer – Inscription with both cars. Take a look at the highlights below.

Capacity: 1969 cc

Max output: 250 hp

Max Torque: 350 Nm

Automatic 8-speed FWD (S90)

Automatic 8-speed AWD (XC60)

Advanced Air Cleaner with PM 2.5 sensor

Android powered infotainment system with Google Services

Adaptive Cruise Control

Pilot Assist

Lane Keeping Aid

Blind Spot Information System with Cross traffic alert

Collision Mitigation Support (front)

Collision warning and Mitigation support (rear)

360-degree camera

Parking Assistance (front, rear & side)

Like before, the S90 will be competing with the likes of BMW 5 Series, Mercedes Benz E Class, Jaguar XF and Audi A6. The XC60 will be a direct rival to models like the BMW X3, Audi Q5 and Mercedes Benz GLC.

Jyoti Malhotra, Managing Director, Volvo Car India, said, “Volvo has always been at the forefront of innovation. With the launch of these cars incorporating some of the best technologies and features we just set the bar higher. We have had a good three quarters this year which are a reflection of customer confidence. This has given us a good footing as we commence into 2022 with new cars. These models come power packed with new feature offerings which I am confident will increase the luxury mobility of our customers. With the introduction of these new models and the upcoming XC90, we will complete our transition to Petrol portfolio.”