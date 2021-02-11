Yamaha R15 Engine Powered Aerox 155 Scooter Updated For 2021

Yamaha has launched the cosmetically and mechanically overhauled 2021 Aerox 155 in Thailand

With popularity of maxi-scooters heading northwards, more manufacturers are bringing in new products to cash in this opportunity. While the Indian market is yet to open its arms fully for these power scooters, auto brands have found reasonable success in this space overseas.

Yamaha is the latest manufacturer to expand its range of maxi-scooters by launching the new Aerox 155 in Thailand. Following the footsteps of its Japanese counterpart Honda, which revealed its updated Forza range of scooters a few months ago, the latest iteration of Aerox 155 comes with a fair share of upgrades both mechanical and cosmetic.

Updated Design & Features

The 2021 Aerox 155 comes with significant updates in terms of styling which includes a twin LED headlight setup consisting of LED DRLs and an updated LED tail lamp. Not only in design but the power scooter also gets an updated equipment list comprising a fully digital instrument console which is equipped with Yamaha’s Y-Connect app as a standard fitment.

This feature allows riders to pair their smartphones with the scooter in order to receive a host of information including error codes, service schedules and last parking location.

It also allows riders to manage calls and messages on their console and share details of their rides via the app with other Y-Connect riders. Other feature highlights include engine start-stop, hazard lights, keyless start and a 25-litre storage capacity under the seat which can be accessed by a remote locking button.

Hardware

Coming to its dynamics, it is heavier at 125 kg dry weight in comparison to 118 kg of its predecessor and a comfortable saddle height of 790mm. Suspension duties are carried out by conventional telescopic forks in front and twin remote reservoir shock absorbers at rear.

Anchoring duties are taken care of by a disc brake on the front wheel and drum brake on the rear wheel aided by a single-channel ABS. It rolls on 14-inch wheels wrapped by 110/80-14 and 140/70-14 profile tyres on front and rear respectively. Fuel tank capacity has also increased from 4.6 litres to 5.5 litres.

Powertrain & Transmission

Speaking of its powertrain, it gets an updated 155cc liquid-cooled, DOHC, single-cylinder engine with variable valve actuation (VVA). This is the same engine which powers the R15 V3 in India. On board the scooter, this unit now cranks up 15.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm against its predecessor which produced 14.8 bhp and 14.4 Nm of peak torque. Equipped with electronic fuel injection (EFI), it uses a traditional V-belt CVT to carry out transmission duties.

Price

The new Yamaha Aerox 155 is offered in two variants- standard and ABS at a starting price of THB 67,500 (equivalent to INR 1.64 lakh). In all likelihood, this power scooter will not reach our shores unless the Japanese brand decides to take on its rivals from Honda and Aprilia.