2021 Yamaha Fascino 125cc Launch Price Rs 70k – Gets Bluetooth Features

Yamaha Fascino 125 competes against the likes of Honda Activa 125, Hero Destini 125, Maestro Edge 125 and TVS NTorq 125

Yamaha may not have an extensive range of scooters nor are they instant crowd pullers but like all machines from the Japanese bikemaker, they are reliable and easy to drive. The company recently updated Fascino 125 FI with some new features on board and now revealed the updated prices.

The 125cc scooter is now offered at a starting price of Rs. 70,000 and goes up to Rs. Rs 76,530 (both prices ex-showroom) for the top-spec disc brake variant. Yamaha retails four variants of Fascino 125 namely Standard Drum brake, Dlx – Drum Brake, Standard – Disc Brake and Dlx – Disc Brake.

It is offered in nine colour options in total including Vivid Red, Vivid Red Special, Matte Black Special, Suave Copper, Metallic Black, Cyan Blue, Cool Blue Metallic, Yellow Cocktail and Dark Matte Blue.

Fascino Specs

The scooter derives its power from a 125cc single-cylinder air-cooled fuel-injected motor that returns an output of 8 bhp at 6500rpm and a peak torque of 9.7 Nm at 5000rpm. While output figures might be very modest, at a nimble 99 kilos, the motor certainly does not feel any strain.

Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at rear while anchorage is handled by a 190mm disc or a drum unit upfront, along with a drum at rear supported by CBS as standard. It rides on 12-inch front and 10-inch rear alloy wheels shod by 90-section front and 110-section rear tubeless tyres respectively.

Features on offer

As far as features go, the 125cc motor is equipped with Yamaha’s Blue Core technology which features a silent starter. Additionally, the scooter has recently been equipped with a hybrid technology featuring a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System. The SMG acts as an electric motor to give a power assist when accelerating from a stop, thus, reducing insecurity caused by the wobble during start-outs during stop-and-go traffic or uphill climbs.

The power assist system is cancelled three seconds after starting or when the throttle is cut back or when the engine rpm exceeds the prescribed level. This technology helps in conserving 16 percent more fuel. In addition, Yamaha is now offering a new digital instrument cluster that is compatible with Bluetooth enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X app. This feature allows the rider to access a host of information such as Riding History, Locate My Vehicle, call and text alerts, etc.

Other features include a multi-function key with seat opener function, a side-stand engine cut off, a foldable convenience hook, an optional under-seat USB charger, an LED headlamp (for top-spec variant only) and an idle start-stop system. However, it misses out on under-seat storage lighting.