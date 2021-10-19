2021 Yamaha Force 155cc Scooter Debuts – Based On R15, Aerox

Yamaha Force 2.0 will not be launched in India since it is based on Aerox 155 which is already on sale here

Yamaha has launched the new Force 2.0 in Taiwan. It is based on Aerox 155 which was launched in India last month. In Taiwan it is launched at a price of TWD 99,000 which is roughly equivalent to Rs 2.66 lakh.

In India, Yamaha has launched Aerox 155 at a price of Rs 1.29 lakh (ex-showroom). While Force 2.0 is based on Aerox, it shares plenty of differences with the latter especially in terms of styling.

2021 Yamaha Force – Maxi-style Design

Like Aerox, Force 2.0 sports a sharper design with an aggressive front face thanks to a sleeker twin headlamp setup and a heavily faired front panel. That said, Yamaha has continued with a halogen bulb for the headlamp. Side panels have also been redesigned and now flaunt a signature ‘A’-shaped element. It is offered with 4 colour options.

Taillights are straight and not angular, unlike its predecessor which looks clean and simple. The most prominent difference in styling between Force 2.0 and Aerox is the flat floorboard in the former while the latter gets a spine running through the centre of the floorboard. Other variations in Force 2.0 include a flat single-piece seat and new alloy wheel designs.

In terms of proportions, the wheelbase of the new Force has been reduced from 1405mm to 1340mm whereas the seat height has gone up from 805mm to 815mm. Overall dimensions stand at 1895 x 760 x 1120 mm (L x W x H). It rides on 13-inch alloy wheels instead of 14-inch units offered in Aerox. It is underpinned by a new chassis that is said to be 27 percent lighter. Kerb weight stands at 130 kgs.

Mechanical Specs & Featuresgets

Powering Force 2.0 is the same 155cc liquid-cooled single-cylinder motor that is available in a wide range of motorcycles and scooters across the Yamaha lineup. In India, this motor powers the R15 V4, MT15 as well as the Aerox scooter. This motor pumps out 14.8 bhp at 8,000 rpm and a peak torque of 14 Nm at 6,500rpm on board the new Force 155cc. Equipped with electronic fuel injection (EFI), it uses a traditional V-belt CVT to carry out transmission duties.

Yamaha has also made some tweaks to the hardware configurations of the scooter. Suspension setup now comprises a pair of preload-adjustable shock absorbers at rear while the front still gets telescopic forks. Braking duties are handled by 267mm front and 230mm rear disc brakes complemented by a dual-channel ABS. It delivers a mileage of 45 kmpl.

Other notable features on offer include a 5.1-inch LCD instrument cluster, traction control, a silent starter and an external fuel filler cap. 2021 Yamaha Force 155cc Scooter gets halogen headlamp and turn indicators. Tail light is LED. Unfortunately, it doesn’t come with Yamaha’s Y-connect platform with Bluetooth connectivity like Aerox 155.