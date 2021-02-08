2021 Yamaha FZ, FZS FI Gets New Colour, Bluetooth – Prices Increased

2021 Yamaha FZ FI and FZS FI Series updated with more expansive feature inclusion

An all-new range of Yamaha FZ Series has been launched today. With power from a 149 cc, FI BSVI engine, FZ Series is now lighter, and features an attractive body style. A new Matte Red colour has been introduced for FZS FI. Side stand engine cutoff switch has been introduced.

New FZ series comprises of FZ FI models and features 2 exciting colours – Racing Blue and Metallic black. FZS FI models is available in 5 colours – Matte red (new), Dark matte blue, Matte black, Dark knight & Vintage Edition.

The lightweight body now weighs in at 135 kgs, reduced from 137 kgs. This would contribute to improved comfort of handling. All FZ (149CC) series variants feature single channel ABS, gets LED headlight, 140 mm wide rear radial tyre, two level single-piece seating. The exhaust system has been tuned for better sound.

Yamaha FZ Series Bluetooth Connectivity

FZS FI models are available with features like ‘Answer back’, ‘E-lock’, ‘Locate my bike’, ‘Hazard’, etc. These variants feature a 3D emblem. Overall improvements revolve around inbuilt Bluetooth connectivity, side stand engine cutoff switch standardized for all models, and style addition with the 3D emblem for FZS FI models.

FZS FI model features Bluetooth-enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X. New FZ FI price range starts from Rs.1,03,700 Ex-sh, Delhi, and new FZS FI starts from Rs. 1,07,200 Ex-Sh Delhi. This is an increase of up to Rs 2,500.

Connect X now mandatory for Yamaha FZS FI variants

Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha Motor India Group of companies said, “FZ is an iconic brand of Yamaha and in India, we want to recreate its excitement every year with additional features and new offerings. Last year, we had launched the YAMAHA MOTORCYCLE CONNECT X Application in Dark Knight & Vintage models as an accessory. This feature was accepted well by our customers & moving forward with today’s launch of FZSFI, we have decided to make it as a mandatory feature for our FZS FI Models.”

“We are committed to offer something exceptional to the motorcycling customers of India & today we are upgrading our popular FZ series with features like Side Stand Engine Cutoff Switch & Inbuilt Bluetooth Connectivity for FZS-FI.

With the upgrade of FZ series, we have completed the upgrade of all the models in Yamaha Lineup with Side Stand Engine Cutoff Switch. We will keep on listening to our customers & continue to launch new products under the banner of The Call of The Blue.”