2021 Yamaha FZ-S FI New TVC Highlights Updated Features

Yamaha has added a few additional features to the 2021 FZ and FZ-S range although there have been updates in its mechanical department

Yamaha recently launched an updated version of its most popular motorcycle in India FZ FI and FZ-S FI at a starting price of Rs 1,03,700 (ex-showroom). The refurbished version of the sporty commuter bike has been given a few crucial updates which make it a more tempting buy.

The Japanese bikemaker has now launched a new TV commercial highlighting some new features of FZ-S which is the premium version of the FZ series. Apart from a few feature upgrades, it also gets a new colour option – Matte Red in addition to pre-existing paint schemes such as Dark Knight, Dark Matte Blue, Matte Black and Vintage Edition.

New Features on offer

Among new feature additions, the most prominent is Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X technology which allows riders to connect their smartphone to the instrument console of the bike via Bluetooth.

This feature was earlier limited to top-of-the-line Vintage Edition but with the latest update has been made a standard offering across the FZ-S range. The Connect X technology permits riders to access features such as ‘Answer back’, ‘E-lock’, ‘Locate my bike’, ‘Hazard’, etc.

Apart from these, FZ-S now comes with a new 3-D emblem on its fuel tank along with a Side Stand Engine Cutoff Switch. Other feature highlights from the updated FZ-S lineup include an LED headlight, fully-digital negative LCD instrument panel, two-level single-piece seat and Bosch single-channel ABS. It rides on 17-inch spoke alloy wheels and now weighs two kilos lighter than its predecessor at 135 kg.

Mechanical Specs

Coming to its mechanicals, FZ-S is very bit identical to its predecessor. It is powered by a 149cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine that cranks out 12.2 bhp and 13.6 Nm of peak torque. This unit is offered with a 5-speed gearbox. Hardware setup of the bike utilises a telescopic fork at front and a 7-Step adjustable monocross at rear. Anchorage duties are handled by a single disc of 282mm and 220mm at front and rear wheels respectively.

The Japanese bikemaker on the occasion of its launch, said that it will continue to take feedbacks from its consumers and launch new products under the banner of ‘The Call of The Blue’.

These updates have come at a minor price hike in the range of Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,500. Despite the increment in prices, Yamaha FZ remains one of the most affordable in its segment. It rivals segment heavyweights such as Pulsar 150, Suzuki Gixxer, TVS Apache RTR 160 and Hero Xtreme 160.