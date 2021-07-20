2021 Yamaha FZ25 MotoGP Edition Launch Price Rs 1.37 L

Yamaha FZ25 competes against naked quarter-litre motorcycles such as Suzuki Gixxer 250, Bajaj Dominar 250 and KTM 250 Duke

Yamaha recently introduced its exhilarating ‘The Call of the Blue’ campaign under which prices of FZ25 were reduced significantly. Now, as a continuation to that campaign, the Japanese bikemaker has launched a special edition model of the quarter-litre offering. Called FZ25 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition, this limited-run model comes at a price of Rs 1,36,800/- (ex-showroom).

The new variant is slotted in between the standard FZ25 and the top-spec FZS 25. While it will be a limited edition model, the exact number of production units to be sold is not yet confirmed. The quarter-litre naked streetfighter is mechanically identical to the standard FZ225 and only boasts cosmetic upgrades.

MotoGP Edition Cosmetic Upgrades

FZ25 MotoGP Edition wears Yamaha M1’s racing livery which features the signature Yamaha MotoGP branding in addition to Yamaha Blue, Eneos, and Monster Energy decals on the tank shrouds, fuel tank, and side panels. This signifies the company’s racing background. The additional aesthetic enhancements come at a premium of over Rs 3,000 over the standard FZ25 which is currently priced at Rs 1,35,376 (ex-showroom).

Speaking at the launch of the new model, Motofumi Shitara, Chairman, Yamaha India said, “The spirit of The Call of the Blue is born from Yamaha’s Racing DNA. This year our performance in MotoGP has been exceptional. Till now we are #1 in all three Standings – Team, Constructor and Rider.”

The Japanese manufacturer has launched this special edition model to mark its successful run in the current MotoGP season so far. Hence, Yamaha India has also made it clear that it will be launching MotoGP editions of its other models as well.

Features & Specifications

FZ25 continues to pack the same set of features comprising a Multi-Function Negative LCD Instrument Cluster, Bi-Functional LED Headlight, LED DRLs, Side Stand with an Engine Cut-off Switch and engine under cowl. Other notable highlights include an LED taillamp, split seat setup, grab rails, a wide handlebar, heat shield exhaust system, black alloy wheels and a rear tyre hugger.

While FZ25 MotoGP Edition mimics a racing bike, its performance figures remain the same as the regular model. It is powered by a 249cc single-cylinder air-cooled engine which kicks out 20.6 bhp at 8,000rpm and 20.1 Nm of peak torque at 6,000rpm. This unit is paired with a 5-speed gearbox.

It also carries forward the same hardware configurations as its regular sibling. Suspension duties are handled by telescopic forks for the front and a mono-shock at the rear while braking is done by single discs at both ends along with a dual-channel ABS.