2021 Yamaha MT-07 Unveiled With Revised Styling And Cleaner Engine

The Euro 5 compliant parallel-twin motor produces marginally lower power and torque but the real-world performance shouldn’t suffer

When the 2021 Yamaha MT-09 with a completely new headlamp design broke cover a few day ago, we though it is only a matter of time before rest of Yamaha’s street fighter range receive a similar update. Just as expected, the MT-07 receives the styling update for the 2021 model year.

2021 Yamaha MT-07

The 2021 Yamaha MT-07 features a radical looking LED headlamp flanked by DRLs. The whole setup makes for a Y-shaped lighting signature. In its latest avatar, the brisk selling mid-weight naked motorcycle also features restyled vents and body panels. The overall appearance is much bolder than before although some may find it polarizing.

The new MT-07 continues to carry forward its 680 cc parallel-twin, liquid-cooled engine with 270-degree crank shaft. Yamaha engineers have made the motor compliant with the latest Euro-5 emission norms. As a result, the performance figures took a nominal hint. The new power and torque figures stand at 73.4 hp and 67 Nm of torque (1.4 hp and 1 Nm less than before).

Elements like exhaust, air-intake and injectors have been revised in addition to new ECU configuration in an attempt to meet the stricter emission standards. The company claims that the changes have made the motor smoother and more linear than before.

Equipment

The 2021 Yamaha MT-07 also receives larger 298 mm twin disc brakes up front (older ones measured 282 mm in dia). Dual-channel ABS system continues to be standard fitment. The motorcycle also receives new Michelin Pilot Road 5 tyres just like its new rival, the Triumph Trident.

The new Yamaha MT-07 is equipped with LED turn indicators, a new LCD instrument console with inverted colors with remote control and new body decals. The bike is available in three color options namely Storm Fluo, Tech Black and Icon Blue.

Price and launch

Yamaha has not revealed the prices but one can expect a marginal hike owing to the tweaks and additional equipment. In Europe, the motorcycle is slated to hit the showrooms in March 2021. In the international markets, the Yamaha MT-07 competes with Kawasaki 650, Honda CB650R and the newly launched Triumph Trident.

With its value for money quotient, the Yamaha MT-07 would be an interesting proposition for the Indian market but the previous edition was not on sale here. It remains to be seen if Yamaha will be interested in bringing the latest MT-07 to our market or not.