2021 Yamaha MT15 Dual ABS Launch Soon – Gets Approval

Yamaha MT-15 rivals the likes of KTM 125 Duke, Pulsar NS160 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Aiming to improve safety, Yamaha will be introducing dual-channel ABS for MT-15. The current model is offered with single-channel ABS. This move appears to be based on market feedback.

At the time of MT-15’s launch in 2019, enthusiasts had reported the lack of dual-channel ABS and aluminium swingarm. With the latest update, the safety issue will be resolved. In future iterations, Yamaha could also introduce aluminium swingarm for MT-15.

Yamaha MT-15 dual-channel ABS price

With the update, MT-15 will be available at a starting price of Rs 1.43 lakh. The current model starts at Rs 1.42 lakh for standard colour variants. For customized body colour and wheel colour, prices start at Rs 1.45 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi.

The standard colour options include Metallic Black, Dark Matt Blue and Ice Fluo-Vermillion. For users choosing CYW (Customize Your Warrior) platform, a total of 11 colour combinations are available. Wheel colour options under CYW include Vermillion, Gold, Racing Blue, and Neon Green.

It is expected that dual-channel ABS update will be introduced as a new variant. This will ensure that budget-conscious customers have the option to choose the existing single-channel ABS variant.

MT-15 engine and specs

Apart from dual-channel ABS, everything else is expected to be the same as the current model. Yamaha MT-15 is powered by a 155cc, SOHC, liquid cooled motor that is capable of generating 18.5 ps of max power at 10,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. It is mated to a 6-speed constant mesh transmission.

MT-15 is equipped with Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) that ensures adequate torque even at low RPM. Another key feature is assist and slipper clutch, which ensures smooth clutch pull and downshifts.

Talking about safety, MT-15 has side stand engine cut-off switch. For safer rides during night, the motorcycle has bi-functional LED headlights. MT-15 can easily tackle high speeds, as it comes with wide 140mm radial rear tyre. These were introduced at the time of BS6 update in February 2020. It ensures optimal grip across a range of environments.

MT-15 utilizes a deltabox frame, suspended on telescopic front forks and linked-type monocross rear suspension. Braking duties are performed by 282 mm disc at the front and 220 mm disc at the rear. With dual-channel ABS, MT-15 could witness an uptick in sales. Even now, MT-15 is one of the bestselling products in Yamaha portfolio. It has consistently ranked in the top ten list of bestselling 150cc-200cc motorcycles.