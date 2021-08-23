2021 Yamaha MT15 MotoGP Edition Launch Price Rs 1.48 Lakh

Yamaha MT15 competes against other naked streetfighters such as KTM Duke 125, Bajaj Pulsar NS160 and TVS Apache RTR 160 4V

Yamaha has launched a new top-spec variant of its naked streetfighter MT15 in India. Called MT15 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition, Yamaha has priced the motorcycle at Rs 1.48 lakh (ex-showroom). This makes it pricier by Rs 2,400 than the rest of the lineup.

Other than a new colour scheme on top, there has been no other change made by the Japanese bikemaker on MT15. The livery on offer in the naked street racer is quite similar to what has been offered on the MotoGP Edition of FZ25 launched almost a month back. The latter has been priced at Rs 1.36 lakh (ex-showroom).

Updated Livery

The new paint scheme of MT15 benefits from Yamaha MotoGP branding on the tank shrouds, the fuel tank and side panels which emphasize the bike’s racing background. It also wears Monster Energy graphics on its fuel tank while the Yamaha logo is grafted in golden colour.

In comparison to FZ25 MotoGP Edition, this special variant of MT15 gets a more subtle attire that misses out on blue inserts on the tank and headlamp assembly. Instead, this iteration of MT-15 gets small blue inserts on the radiator shrouds.

2021 Yamaha MT15 MotoGP Edition continues to sport the same design with an angry-looking face comprising a single LED projector headlamp and twin LED Daytime Running Lights. Other design highlights include a single-piece seat with a single grab rail for the pillion, underbody cowl, etc.

Engine, Hardware Specs

Everything else remains the same in MT15 including the specs and features. It is powered by a 155cc single-cylinder, fuel-injected, liquid-cooled, motor that kicks out 18.5 PS of maximum power at 10,000rpm and 13.9 Nm of peak torque at 8,500rpm. It is the same powertrain that is on offer in YZF R15 V3.0. This engine comes with a 6-speed gearbox which is paired with a slipper and assist clutch.

Speaking of its hardware, the delta box frame is suspended on conventional telescopic forks at front and a mono-shock at rear, mounted onto a box-type swingarm. Braking setup of the motorcycle employs a 282mm disc up front and a 220mm disc at rear which are assisted by a single-channel ABS. The bike tips the weighing scales at 138 kilos.

Features on offer

Other features on offer include a digital LCD instrument cluster, a side-stand engine inhibitor and Variable Valve Actuation (VVA) system. Yamaha will soon add Bluetooth enabled features to the MT15 and R15. Since it is only Rs 2,400 more expensive than the regular MT-15, it turns out to be a very good option for those who wish to own a unique-looking motorcycle.