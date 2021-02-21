2021 Yamaha MT15 With New Attire Launched In Thailand

International-spec MT-15 features an inverted front fork and an aluminium swingarm instead of conventional telescopic front forks and a box-section swingarm

Yamaha has launched its entry-level naked streetfighter MT-15 in Thailand with new colour schemes which resemble its bigger, meaner and more powerful sibling MT-09. To be specific, the 2021 MT-15 is now offered in three paint options including Racing Blue, Matt Black and Metallic Gray.

The good thing though, the Japanese bikemaker hasn’t increased the prices of the bike and is still offered at a price of THB 98,500 (equivalent to INR 2.38 lakh). All three colour variants feature the brand’s signature slanted stripes on its fuel tank like MT-09. And also sports the large MT logo on its tank shrouds.

Difference between India-spec, Thai-spec MT-15

One can also notice colour-coded stripes on its tail section too which are nicely complemented by colour-coded stripes on the wheel rims. This visual accentuates the sporty appeal of the naked motorcycle. In India though, consumers get Ice Fluo Vermillion, Dark Matte Blue and Metallic black as colour schemes. However, Indian customers get customisation options that let one opt from as many as eleven colour combinations.

The Thai-spec model although comes with superior underpinnings. Its hardware setup features a more premium upside-down USD front suspension finished in golden colour along with an aluminium swingarm.

The India-spec model, on the other hand, sadly gets conventional telescopic forks at front and a box-section swingarm. Other features on offer in the Indian model include LED headlamps, LED taillights, a digital speedometer, disc brakes on both ends and single-channel ABS.

Powertrain Specs

MT-15 in Thailand comes with the same powertrain as the Indian version which features a Euro-5/BS6 compliant 155cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled four-valve motor. This unit is mated to a six-speed gearbox with an assist and slipper clutch and returns an output of 18.5 bhp at 10,000rpm and 14.7 Nm of peak torque at 8500rpm. The bike shares its underpinning, hardware and engine with its faired cousin R-15.

Other Yamaha Models

Yamaha has been busy launching updated products in Thailand. A few days ago, the Japanese brand launched its premium Maxi-styled scooter named Aerox 155. As the name suggests, it derives its power from the same 155cc engine which also drives MT-15 and R15.

Although, in Aerox this unit is slightly detuned and churns out 15.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm. Equipped with electronic fuel injection (EFI), this unit is linked to a traditional V-belt CVT to carry out transmission duties.

The Japanese manufacturer has also registered a new trademark with the name FZ-X which is speculated to be the company’s upcoming adventure motorcycle in India. It is likely to be underpinned by the same platform as its quarter-litre sibling FZ25 and FZS25 and hence it is expected to be powered by the same 249cc single-cylinder, air-cooled engine.