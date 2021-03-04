2021 Yamaha NMax 155 Scooter Gets Updated With New Colours

NMax 155 shares the same 155cc motor with Yamaha Aerox 155 and YZF R15 V3

Yamaha has introduced a new colour option on its flagship scooter NMax 155 in Indonesia. The Maxi-style scooter will now be available in a Prestige Silver colour option which also gets a gloss black-finished bodywork accompanied by brushed gold-finished alloy wheels.

Apart from this cosmetic update, rest of the scooter is identical to the regular model. The Japanese brand believes that addition of this new colour option will further widen the choices for the consumers. Other colours on offer include Maxi Signature Black and Matte Blue.

Styling

This colour scheme was also introduced in other Yamaha models such as the recently launched Aerox 155 scooter. Design-wise, this version of NMax 155 is same as the rest of the lineup which gets a maxi-style body.

It gets an LED headlight and taillight, a black screen guard and a sloping single-piece seat. The silver colour option has been specifically developed by Yamaha to fully expose the curves of the scooter’s body in order to make it look more elegant and premium which it does.

Powertrain Specs

The Japanese automaker retails NMax 155 in three variants- standard, Connected and Connected with ABS and has been made available across the entire range. Underneath its body, it gets a 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which also drives its sibling Aerox 155 and YZF R15 V3.

In Nmax, this unit kicks out 15.4 bhp at 8,000 rpm and 13.9 Nm at 6,500 rpm and is mated to a traditional V-belt CVT to carry out transmission duties. In its latest iteration, it is equipped with electronic fuel injection (EFI) as well.

Features on offer

The new NMax is also offered with loads of modern gizmos such as a TFT digital instrument cluster, keyless system, traction control system, idle start/stop system and an electric power socket. It gets a Communication Control Unit (CCU) technology which could be connected to Yamaha’s Y-Connect application on a smartphone via Bluetooth. It provides information such as message and call notifications, parking location, recommended maintenance, fuel consumption and malfunction notification.

The Maxi scooter measures 1935mm in length, 740mm in width and 1160mm in height. Its saddle height is pegged at 765 mm while it tips the weighing scales at 131 kg. It employs a ‘backbone frame’ that is suspended on telescopic forks at front and a swingarm rear suspension. As good as it looks and performs on the road, Yamaha is unlikely to launch NMax 155 in India anytime soon as it would be difficult for the company to price it competitively.