2021 Yamaha R15 New Red Colour Option Leaks Ahead Of Launch

Yamaha will be launching a new paint scheme for its entry-level sportbike YZF R15 V3 soon. A new red colour option will be added to the faired motorcycle’s colour palette. Currently, R15 is available in three colour options- Thunder Grey, Racing Blue and Dark Knight (Black).

Price of the new shade variant is expected to be on par with Racing Blue and Dark Knight Option around Rs 1.52 lakh (ex-showroom). The third generation model of R15 has been on sale since 2018 and hasn’t received any major updates over the last three years.

New Red Colour Option

From the images, it is clear that the contrasting red paint enhances the sporty appeal of the faired bike. The fuel tank, fairing and tail section beneath the pillion section have been warped in this bright red shade.

The headlamp cowl and side body panels have been painted in grey to give a nice contrast to the motorcycle’s overall look. Other than the new colour option nothing will be changed on the motorcycle either in terms of styling or specifications.

Mechanical Specs

The BS6 compliant R15 V3 is powered by a 155cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled 4-valve motor that pumps out 18 bhp and 14.1 Nm of torque. This motor is mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.

Despite its loss in power from its BS4 model, it remains the most powerful motorcycle in the 150-160cc category. It is built on a traditional Deltabox frame which is suspended on a 41mm conventional telescopic fork at front and an aluminium swingarm paired with a mono-shock suspension unit at rear.

Features on offer

Braking duties are handled by 282mm front with and 220mm rear disc brakes with twin and single calipers respectively while a safety net is provided by dual-channel ABS as standard. It rides on a radial tubeless tyre at rear.

Some of its key features include an all-LED lighting, engine cut-off switch, dual-horn and a fully digital instrument console which houses a speedometer, gear position indicator, tachometer, fuel gauge, VVA indicator, shift timing light, fuel consumption indicator and a digital clock.

In other developments, Yamaha has expanded the powertrain of YZF R15 to other models in international markets such as Aerox 155, Y16ZR Moped and NMax 155. In India, R15 locks its horns against Suzuki Gixxer SF and to some extent KTM RC 125.

