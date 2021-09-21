2021 Yamaha R15 V4 And R15M Launch – Official TVC Details New Features

Yamaha R15 goes up against other entry-level sports bikes such as Suzuki Gixxer SF and the upcoming KTM RC 125

Yamaha has launched the new generation R15 in India which has been officially named YZF R15 V4. The latest iteration of the entry-level supersport bike has got some serious styling updates over the outgoing model and also some crucial mechanical updates which make it sportier not just in looks but character as well.

2021 Yamaha R15 V4 And R15M – Colours and Prices

The new-gen R15 has also got a new range-topping M trim which bags some extra goodies as compared to the standard variant. It has also received some interesting colour schemes which lend the bike a fresh appeal. The new-gen model started arriving at dealerships across the country last month itself.

2021 R15 V4 is available in three colour options of Metallic Red, Dark Knight and Racing Blue. Prices are Rs 1.68 lakh, Rs 1.69 lakh, and Rs 1.73 lakh, ex-sh. The R15M variant is offered in Silver with Blue accents. It is priced at Rs 1.78 lakh, ex-sh. There is a limited edition Monster MotoGP version in Black, which is priced at Rs Rs 1.8 lakh. All prices are ex-sh.

Updated Design

The new R15 visibly takes styling inspiration from the larger and more powerful middle-weight supersport R7. This includes a redesigned front end with a revised front apron featuring a new single beam LED projector headlight flanked by LED DRLs on both sides.

It is a stark departure from the outgoing model’s dual-beam headlights. Further, Yamaha has also installed new body panels on the new R15. Other styling details include a redesigned tail section, revised fairings and a muscular fuel tank. New body graphics also enhance the bike’s sporty appeal. These include a special livery inspired by MotoGP Edition Monster Energy branding flashed across the front apron.

The exhaust muffler appears to be stubbier than the one in its predecessor and gets a metallic finish. Due to the revised exhaust setup, footpegs for the pillion also have been repositioned. Colour-coded alloy wheels are another aesthetic addition in the new-gen R15 which accentuates its sporty credentials.

Updated Mechanicals, Features

Yamaha has finally heard the prayers of all biking enthusiasts from India and given the new-gen R15 a pair of golden-coloured USD forks upfront. Rear suspension duties are handled by a mono-shock unit. Stopping duties are taken care of by disc brakes at both ends complemented by dual-channel ABS as standard. Other new features include a revised fully digital LCD instrument console enabled by Yamaha’s Y-Connect connectivity feature and Bluetooth.

Other features include all-LED lighting, side-stand engine cut-off switch and dual-tone horns. R15 is still powered by the same 155cc, single-cylinder, liquid-cooled engine which is paired to a six-speed gearbox. The VVA motor kicks out 18.3 bhp and 14.1 Nm of peak torque. It gets traction control and quickshifter.