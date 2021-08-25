2021 Yamaha R15M Showcased To Dealers – First Undisguised Photos

Yamaha YZF R15M is a sportier version of R15 V3 with styling bits borrowed from R7

Globally, Yamaha utilizes the M suffix for performance oriented variants of its standard motorcycles. In the Indian market, Yamaha will soon launch the M version for R15 V3. With the name registered by the company, it has put all speculations to rest. Based on sightings of camouflaged test mules, a number of options were proposed earlier such as R2, R3 and R15 V4.

Yamaha YZF R15M design and features

One of the key updates for Yamaha YZF R15M is its single LED projector headlamp with sleek LED DRLs. The overall styling at the front looks familiar to that of R7. In comparison, standard R15 V3 utilizes twin-eye LED headlights. Other changes include subtle variations to body panels. The exhaust appears to be a stubbier unit and comes in metallic finish. At the rear, the LED tail lamp seems like a revised unit.

Yamaha has showcased the upcoming R15M 155cc motorcycle to dealers at an exclusive event. New images reveal MotoGP theme, which significantly transforms the overall look and feel of the motorcycle. It remains to be seen if new colours will also be on offer for Yamaha YZF R15M. Existing R15 is offered in colour options of Metallic Red, Thunder Grey, Racing Blue and Dark Knight. Prices vary based on the colour selected.

Functionally, R15M variant gets USD forks. It comes in golden finish, which enhances the bike’s sporty profile. It is to note that USD forks are already available for R15 V3 in international markets. Due to cost issues, it has not been introduced in Indian market. R15M variant will appeal to enthusiasts who had earlier expressed their wish to see R15 with USD forks.

Another key update is revised instrument cluster and Bluetooth connectivity. Users can pair their mobile phones with the instrument console to access a range of connectivity features.

Yamaha R15M engine and specs

Yamaha R15M variant will be using the same 155cc engine as that of standard R15 V3. The liquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve motor on-board R15 is capable of generating 18.6 ps of max power at 10,000 rpm and 14.1 Nm of peak torque at 8,500 rpm. It is mated to a constant-mesh 6-speed gearbox.

The bike has been equipped with a range of advanced features such as assist and slipper clutch and variable valves actuation (VVA). In terms of safety, R15 has been equipped with side stand engine cut-off switch. Although R15M variant has the same engine, the power output mentioned in Type Approval Certificate is slightly less. It is 13.5 kW (~ 18.35 ps), as per the certificate.

As far as dimensional aspects are concerned, Yamaha R15M variant is exactly the same as standard R15 V3. Both bikes are 1,990 mm long, 725 mm wide and 1,135 mm tall. Wheelbase is 1,325 mm whereas ground clearance is 170 mm. With the updates, Yamaha R15M variant will be costlier in comparison to standard R15. The latter is available at a starting price of Rs 1.56 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).