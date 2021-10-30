Yamaha R15S Homologated Ahead Of Launch – Cheaper Version Of R15 V4

New R15 V4 and R15M are costlier than their predecessor R15 V3 – To target wider segment of buyers, a cheaper R15S variant to launch soon

With features like USD forks, quickshifter, traction control system, connectivity tech and new colour options, Yamaha R15 V4 and R15M are significantly better than the earlier V3 model. However, these updates have resulted in price hike of around Rs 10-20k. To ensure that the popular R15 nameplate remains accessible to a larger user base, Yamaha has decided to launch a new variant named R15S.

Yamaha R15S details

Yamaha has already filed application to register the new name. R15S is likely to be an affordable version that would appeal to users with limited budget. While it could have the same looks as R15 V4, some of the advanced features may be removed to reduce cost. R15S can also be described as a re-branded version of R15 V3.

It is to note that Yamaha had used a similar strategy earlier also in case of R15 V2. The idea was essentially to launch a no-frills product that would work out cheaper than the standard model. Needs of users vary widely and not everyone may be looking for advanced features.

In case of entry-level performance-oriented bikes like R15, a significant percentage of users comprise youngsters. Availability of an affordable version will allow Yamaha to put more options on the table for its customers.

For R15S variant, Yamaha is likely to retain the same look and feel as that of new R15 V4. This is necessary, as users may not like the idea of buying something that looks similar to the old model. Things like design updates, USD forks, new colour options, graphics and other cosmetic enhancements are likely to be retained for R15S. However, for reducing costs, other features such as quickshifter, traction control, etc. could be removed.

2021 Yamaha R15S engine

It is expected that Yamaha R15S will be powered by the same engine as was offered with R15 V3. It makes slightly more power, as compared to new R15 V4 and R15M. New R15 bikes are powered by a 155cc, SOHC, liquid cooled, 4-valve motor. It is capable of generating 18.4 ps of max power at 10,000 rpm and 14.2 Nm of peak torque at 7,500 rpm. It is mated to a constant mesh, 6-speed transmission. In case of R15 V3, power and torque output is 18.6 bhp and 14.1 Nm.

One of the long pending demands fulfilled with new R15 V4 is USD forks. In international markets, this feature was offered as standard. However, it is only now that it has been introduced in India. Yamaha has also added additional features such as a new fully digital LCD meter console.

It displays a range of information such as speed, rpm, gear position, ride mode, phone battery level, app connectivity status, and traction control system status. Alerts about SMS, email and calls are also displayed on the screen. Connectivity features include parking location finder, malfunction notification, fuel consumption tracker and maintenance recommendations.