2021 Yamaha R3 Makes Global Debut – Launch Next Year

Ahead of its launch next year, 2021 Yamaha R3 has been unveiled for Japanese market

The company has put a price tag of JPY 687,500 on the updated motorcycle, which is approximately Rs 4.89 lakh in Indian currency. Yamaha aims to sell at least 3700 units of updated R3 in Japan on an annual basis.

What’s new in updated Yamaha R3?

Changes are fairly limited on 2021 Yamaha R3. It appears that one of the company’s key objectives is to provide more personalization options to customers. Towards that end, updated Yamaha R3 gets a new Cyan colour option.

This looks quite exciting and goes well with other colour shades used on the motorcycle. This new colour option also seems a bit radical, as it’s not something that one would usually see on a motorcycle. For folks who want to flaunt their rides, this peppy new colour can be a lot of fun on the streets.

Shades of cyan can be seen on the headlight cowl, front fender, fairing and fuel tank. It creates an interesting contrast with the blacked-out parts of the motorcycle. The bike’s trendy profile is further enhanced with the multi-coloured graphics and red alloy wheels. Overall, the motorcycle looks striking in its new colour and is an absolute head turner.

The earlier Matte Black shade has also been updated slightly on 2021 Yamaha R3. The third colour option of Deep Purple Blue Metallic has been retained, just as it was earlier.

2021 Yamaha R3 engine

Updated Yamaha R3 will be using the same engine as earlier. It is powered by a 320 cc, liquid cooled, parallel-twin DOHC motor that is capable of delivering max power of 42 ps at 10,750 rpm and max torque of 29 Nm at 9,000 rpm. This is mated to a 6-speed gearbox. Most other cycle parts will also be the same as the current model.

Earlier, Yamaha had unveiled 2021 R3 in US market. There too, the changes were minor and included a new Electric Teal colour option. In US, the updated bike will go on sale for USD 5,299 (Rs 3.89 lakhs). Yamaha R3 has top speed of around 110 mph (~ 180 km/h) and it can reach 0-62 mph (0-100 kmph) in 5.5 seconds. Fuel efficiency is estimated to be around 56 miles per gallon (~ 24 kmpl).

2021 Yamaha R3 India launch

It is not certain if Yamaha will reintroduce R3 in the Indian market. It was available earlier in BS4 format and was quite popular among bike enthusiasts. However, due to some reasons, the motorcycle was not updated to BS6. As a result, it is currently in discontinued state.

It is possible that Yamaha may do a rethink, as there’s growing interest in performance oriented biking in the country. In that case, 2021 Yamaha R3 could be launched in India next year. It will compete with rivals such as KTM RC 390 and TVS Apache RR 310.