2021 Yamaha RayZR 125cc Scooter Launch Price Rs 77k – 4 New Colours

Yamaha Motor India’s new RayZR 125 Fi and Street Rally 125 Fi receives hybrid power assist by Smart Motor Generator (SMG)

Yamaha Motor India has launch of the new RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid and Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid. Both come in at a base price of Rs 76,830 and share the same engine lineup. Launch of these two new scooters falls under Yamaha’s “The Call of the Blue” campaign and is a part of the company plan to expand its portfolio of Hybrid scooter offerings in India.

Targeting a younger segment of unisex buyers in the country, the Japanese manufacturer states that the new Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid is aimed at audience in the 18-40 years age group while the Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid is directed towards audience in the 18-25 year group.

The two scooters are presented in 7 colour options of which 4 are new colours and both receive power assist by Smart motor generator. The highly fuel efficiency hybrid scooters also sport Bluetooth enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect X and LED Headlights with aggressive styling updates and a kerb weight of 99kgs.

2021 Yamaha RayZR – Features

On board features on the RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid (Disc variant) and Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid also include a side stand engine cut off switch which is offered as standard and which is a mandatory feature on all Yamaha bikes in India. Sporting Yamaha’s Bluetooth enabled Yamaha Motorcycle Connect-X App, it get rider convenience features such as Answer Back, Locate My Vehicle, Riding History and Parking Record and Hazard. The SMG system also provides benefits such as quiet engine start system and automatic start stop feature.

Common features also include a multi-function key with seat opener, power assist indicator and LED position lamps. The two scooters receive 21 liter under seat storage and ride on 110mm rear tyres. In addition to these common features, the Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid also receives metal plates, coloured wheel stripes, brush guard and block pattern tyres.

All New SMG System

Fitted with a Smart Motor Generator (SMG) System, which is also seen on the Yamaha Fascino 125 Hybrid, this system gets added functioning of a hybrid system with SMG functions as an electric motor. It gives a power assist when the rider accelerates from stop, thereby greatly reducing wobble during start-outs in tandem riding or during uphill climbs.

3 seconds following start, or once the throttle is cut back or even when engine rpm goes above prescribed level, Power Assist Function is cancelled. An indicator light on its digital instrument cluster informs the rider that Power Assist is on operation.

Engine Specs and Prices

Yamaha RayZR 125 Fi and Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid share the same engine specifications. This 125cc, air cooled, fuel injected, blue core engine offers 8.2 hp power at 6,500 rpm and 10.3 Nm peak torque at 5,000 rpm.

The RayZR 125 Fi Hybrid Drum variant is priced at Rs 76,830 while the Disc variant carries a price tag of Rs 79,830. The more expensive Street Rally 125 Fi Hybrid is priced at Rs. 83,830.